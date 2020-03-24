Chiefs agree to deal with former XFL QB Ta'amu

The Kansas City Chiefs agreed to terms Monday with quarterback Jordan Ta'amu, who led the XFL with 12 touchdown passes. Ta'amu's agent told media outlets that the undrafted player turned prolific quarterback of the St. Louis Battlehawks will join the Super Bowl champions.

The Battlehawks also announced the deal on their Twitter account, writing: "The Throwin' Samoan will forever be a BattleHawk. The Chiefs just signed an absolute STUD! Best of luck in your next chapter, @JTaamu10!" Ta'amu finished the XFL's truncated season with 1,050 passing yards, good for third in the league, while throwing two interceptions. He also rushed for 217 yards, tops among XFL quarterbacks.

Ta'amu, who played two seasons at Ole Miss, was cut by the Houston Texans after training camp last season. With the Rebels, he threw for 5,600 yards with 30 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. With the Chiefs, he will compete with Chad Henne and Kyle Shurmur for spots on the depth chart behind reigning Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.