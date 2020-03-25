Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kane 'will be off' if Spurs don't win trophies, warns Shearer

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 15:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 15:58 IST
Kane 'will be off' if Spurs don't win trophies, warns Shearer

Tottenham forward Harry Kane will leave the club next year if they fail to win a trophy in that time, Premier League all-time top-scorer Alan Shearer has warned. Kane is yet to lift silverware in his career despite an eye-catching goalscoring record for both club and country.

The England captain has not played since January due to a serious hamstring injury and was on the losing side as Tottenham lost to Liverpool in last season's Champions League final. That is the closest the 26-year-old has come to major honours and Shearer feels it may be time to move on if that does not change in the coming months.

"My guess is, if he doesn't win anything in the next 12 months then he has to leave," Shearer told the Match of the Day: Top 10 podcast. "He'll do another year, I think, and if nothing comes in terms of trophies, then he'll be off." Shearer sits at the top of the Premier League scoring charts with 260 goals.

Asked if Kane, currently on 136 goals, could one day overtake his tally, the former Blackburn and Newcastle striker said: "It depends on his fitness, where he is and what success he's had at whatever club he's at -- whether that's at Spurs or somewhere else. "It's going to be hard for him. He's on 136 and there's a lot of 'ifs' being asked -- if he stays fit or if he stays in the Premier League. It's going to be tough, but it's going to go one day." Kane has said he is on track to be fit when the Premier League returns, urging people to "stay safe" during the coronavirus crisis.

He has been sidelined since suffering a torn hamstring tendon in Tottenham's New Year's Day defeat at Southampton..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

Lucifer Season 5: Release date teased; Netflix might stick to 'same timeline'

Pornhub announces Free premium subscription worldwide amid CoronaVirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Videos

Latest News

Israeli parliament speaker, a Netanyahu ally, resigns in clash with Supreme Court

The speaker of Israels parliament, an ally of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, resigned on Wednesday, sharpening a battle with the Supreme Court over its concerns that democracy could be a casualty of the coronavirus crisis.Yuli Edelstein...

Combating COVID-19: People in Mumbai practice social distancing at grocery store

Following the nationwide lockdown in the wake of the threat posed by COVID-19, people here on Wednesday practised social distancing among themselves. To keep a safe distance between themselves, people stood in separate circles marked with c...

Coronavirus strain spreads across U.S. as Congress readies aid

The strain of the fast-spreading coronavirus outbreak accelerated across the United States on Wednesday beyond the hot spots of New York, California and Washington state as Louisiana and Iowa were declared federal disaster areas.Trump issue...

UK PM Johnson says support for self-employed coming in "next couple of days"

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday the government would set out in the next couple of days what support it would be giving self-employed workers to help them through the coronavirus outbreak.Finance minister Rishi Sunak ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020