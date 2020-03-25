Left Menu
Cricket South Africa announces new domestic structure for 2020/21 season

Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Wednesday announced the new domestic playing structure for the franchise and provincial 2020/21 season that will see the launch of new competitions at an amateur level.

Cricket South Africa logo . Image Credit: ANI

Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Wednesday announced the new domestic playing structure for the franchise and provincial 2020/21 season that will see the launch of new competitions at an amateur level. The six franchises will contest the professional competitions while all 15 affiliates will be involved in the provincial competitions.

The changed structures were developed by the domestic cricket review committee headed by former ICC Chief Executive David Richardson. The primary objectives of the new season are to preserve the status quo for the 2020/21 season, reduce competition costs, promote fan engagement and provide meaningful content for franchises and provinces.

"It is important that we announce the new structures timeously so that all franchises and provinces have a clear picture of the road ahead to advise the contracting of their players," CSA Acting Chief Executive Dr. Jacques Faul said in an official statement. "I am sure that they will once again provide highly competitive cricket at all levels and we are also looking forward to the launch of new products in the provincial 40-over knockout competition and the T20 Super Club Cup that will provide further opportunities at provincial, under-19, university and club level," he added.

For the franchise cricket structure, it has been decided that the four-day competition will consist of two groups of three teams each that will play home and away fixtures against the other teams in their group and a single round against the teams in the other group. This will give each franchise a minimum of seven matches while the two group winners will have the eighth game when they play-off for the title.

The same format will be applied for the One-Day Cup with each team guaranteed seven fixtures while the two group winners will again playoff for the title. Cricket South Africa has currently suspended all forms of cricket for 60 days due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)

