Left Menu
Development News Edition

David Silva my favourite ever player: Keira Walsh

Manchester City women's player Keira Walsh said David Silva, who plays for the club's men's team, is her 'favourite ever player'.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Manchester
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 09:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 09:58 IST
David Silva my favourite ever player: Keira Walsh
Manchester City's Keira Walsh with David Silva (Photo/ Keira Walsh Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Manchester City women's player Keira Walsh said David Silva, who plays for the club's men's team, is her 'favourite ever player'. Walsh said she walked past Silva on her way to sign her new deal with the club back in February and wants to adopt the latter's traits into her game.

"I walked past David Silva - my favourite ever player - when I was on my way up to sign a new contract. I'm hoping it's an omen and that I can take his game into mine," the club's official website quoted Walsh as saying. Walsh further stated that she is aiming to score more goals for the club because that is what wins games.

"I want to try to score more goals. That's something I need to work on. Georgia Stanway is always giving me banter about that because she's the Goalscoring Queen!" she said. "She tells me I have to have more shots. That's an improvement I need in my game: more assists and more goals - that's what wins games. Hopefully, I'll get one in the Derby. That's my aim!," Walsh added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Gilead asks FDA to revoke orphan drug status for potential coronavirus drug

Banks launch special emergency loans for customers amid COVID-19 crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Videos

Latest News

Srinagar confirms first COVID-19 death

Jammu and Kashmirs Srinagar reported its first COVID-19 death on Thursday after a 65-year-old man succumbed to the disease, an official said. The deceased was a native of Hyderpora in Srinagar.Sad News First death due to Coronavirus - 65 y...

Dead woman's sample tests coronavirus +ve; Maha toll reaches 4

The test report of a woman who died on March 24 turned out positive for coronavirus on Thursday, taking the COVID-19 death toll in Maharashtra to four, a health official said. The woman, who hailed from Navi Mumbai, had symptoms similar to ...

Milk jugs and GPS: football training in the age of COVID-19

Inter Miami captain Luis Robles never imagined his first few months in South Florida would be like this. Two weeks ago, the veteran Major League Soccer goalkeeper had been preparing to lead David Beckhams new franchise into their first-ever...

An aspirin a day does not keep dementia at bay

In a recent study, researchers have found that taking a low-dose aspirin once a day does not reduce the risk of thinking and memory problems caused by mild cognitive impairment or probable Alzheimers disease, nor does it slow the rate of co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020