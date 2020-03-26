Left Menu
COVID-19: PV Sindhu donates Rs 5 lakh each to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh

Indian shuttler PV Sindhu on Thursday donated Rs 5 lakhs each to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to help them in their battle against the coronavirus.

Indian shuttler PV Sindhu (File photo) . Image Credit: ANI

Indian shuttler PV Sindhu on Thursday donated Rs 5 lakhs each to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to help them in their battle against the coronavirus. "I hereby donate an amount of Rs 5,00,000/- each (Rs five lakhs ) towards the Chief Minister's Relief Fund for the States of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to fight against COVID-19," tweeted Sindhu.

Andhra Pradesh has reported 11 confirmed cases of coronavirus so far, while 26 people in Telangana have contracted the virus. Meanwhile, the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) in a statement said the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly along with Lal Baba Rice will provide rice worth Rs 50 lakhs to people who have been put in government schools for safety and security.

"#Sourav to provide Free Rice to the Needy. It is heartening to note that Sourav Ganguly along with Lal Baba Rice has come forward to provide free rice worth Rs 50 lacs to the needy people who have been put in government schools for safety and security. Hope this initiative of Ganguly would encourage other citizens of the state to take up similar initiatives to serve the people of our state. #CAB," said CAB. The country has reported 649 confirmed cases so far while 13 people have died due to the virus.

In an attempt to contain COVID-19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown. (ANI)

