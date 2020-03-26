Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Hockey visors into face shields: Hockey gear maker tweaks equipment for health workers

Sports equipment maker Bauer Hockey plans to modify its hockey visors into face shields for healthcare workers dealing with the coronavirus crisis. The New Hampshire-based company, which had been shutting down its two facilities in Quebec and New York state because of restrictions tied to the pandemic, said on Wednesday it would instead use them to produce medical equipment. UK Sport hopeful government extends funding for Games in 2021

UK Sport chair Katherine Grainger has said the organization will hold discussions with the government on extending Team GB's current level of funding through to next year's rescheduled Tokyo Olympics. A total of 345 million pounds ($408.9 million) was allocated for Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic athletes but with the current funding cycle running until March 2021 it may no longer cover the Games as intended. Cricket: ICC postpones World Cup qualifiers due to coronavirus

The International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Thursday that all qualifying events for the 2021 Twenty20 World Cup and 50-overs version in 2023 that were scheduled to be held before June 30 have been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The flu-like virus has infected more than 470,800 people around the world and killed over 21,200, according to a Reuters tally, since appearing in China at the end of last year. IOC working toward July-August Olympics in 2021: Yomiuri

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) is working with sports bodies to arrange a July-August window for the postponed Tokyo Olympics in 2021 and hopes to confirm the schedule within a month, Japan's Yomiuri newspaper reported on Thursday. John Coates, the IOC's Coordination Commission chief for Tokyo, told the Yomiuri the Games would have to be held between the tennis Grand Slams of Wimbledon, slated to end in mid-July, and the U.S. Open, which starts in late August. Olympics: U.S. ticket holders told purchases will be honored in 2021

Tokyo Olympics ticket holders in the United States will not immediately get refunds in light of the event's postponement due to the coronavirus pandemic, but will be able to use existing tickets when the competition happens next year, the official ticket seller said on Wednesday. CoSport, the only authorized Olympics ticket vendor in the U.S., said in an email to customers that it would take weeks to finalize further details. The company did not immediately respond to a request for additional comment. Reports: Bucs, DT Suh agree to one-year contract

Five-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh is returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a one-year, $8 million contract, multiple media outlets reported Wednesday. Suh recorded 41 tackles, a career-low 2.5 sacks and four fumble recoveries in 16 games in 2019 during his first season with the Buccaneers. He also scored two touchdowns, the first time he found the end zone since his 2010 rookie campaign. Towns: Mother in coma with coronavirus

Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns is urging fans on social media to protect themselves from the coronavirus after his mother was placed in a medically induced coma as she battles the coronavirus. Towns said in an emotional video posted to his Instagram page on Tuesday that both of his parents went to the hospital after feeling ill for a few days. NHL postpones draft, postseason awards

The NHL, which remains in a shutdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic, announced additional postponements to its calendar on Wednesday. The NHL draft, scheduled for June 26-27 in Montreal, will be held at a later date. The league also postponed the scouting combine, slated for June 1-6 in Buffalo, N.Y., and the season-ending awards ceremony, scheduled for June 18 in Las Vegas. Federer donates one million Swiss Francs to vulnerable families

Roger Federer has joined the list of sports stars helping out the needy during the coronavirus pandemic, with the former world number one and his wife donating one million Swiss Francs ($1.02 million) to vulnerable families in his native Switzerland. Barcelona forward Lionel Messi and Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola had each donated one million euros ($1.08 million) to help clinics and medical centers fight the outbreak. Time running out for Wimbledon

This year's Wimbledon Championships have so far survived the cull of the world's most prestigious sporting events due to the coronavirus pandemic, but it seems only a matter of time before they are postponed or canceled. With London in its first week of lockdown, All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) officials are weighing up their limited options.

