Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian table tennis player stuck in Spain

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 17:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 17:34 IST
Indian table tennis player stuck in Spain

Indian paddler Takeme Sarkar left for Malaga hoping to play in the Spanish League and gain some experience, but now finds herself quarantined in an apartment there after suspension of airline operations owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. She had gone to compete in the Spanish League in Malaga, about 12 kilometres from capital Madrid.

The 14th ranked India player, who hails from Jalpaiguri in West Bengal, was slated to return on March 24. "I'm safe and doing fine in my area, my club members are very supportive, they are providing food everything," the 28-year-old said in an audio message.

"I'm also happy to receive support from back home in India, my coach and association officials are in constant touch. I've got another ticket for May 11, and hopefully, the situation will become normal by then, and I will return," she added. Takeme, along with Sagarika Mukherjee and Moumita Dutta, are the reigning national champions.

"I'm staying put at home the whole day and cooking myself. Three other Japanese girls are also here with me," she said from Spain. The unprecedented health crisis has led to either cancellation or postponement of all upcoming sporting events, including the Tokyo Olympics and football's European championships. The pandemic has so far claimed over 20000 lives while infecting lakhs of people across the world, with Spain being one of the most worst affected countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Baba Vanga prediction: Did the blind Bulgarian mystic predict coronavirus?

Banks launch special emergency loans for customers amid COVID-19 crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Videos

Latest News

NATO foreign ministers to meet by video conference

A meeting of NATO foreign ministers scheduled for next week will be held by video conference because of the coronavirus pandemic, the alliance said on Thursday. The meeting set for April 2 will be held by secure teleconference and will be c...

Indian Bank unveils five special emergency loans

Chennai, Mar 26 PTI Public sector Indian Bank on Thursday announced five special emergency loans for its customers, including corporate clients, Self-Help Groups, retail borrowers and pensioners. The five special emergency loans -- the IND-...

EXCLUSIVE-Soccer-Player contracts should be extended due to coronavirus - FIFA internal document

Current contracts for players and coaches should be extended until the end of the delayed domestic soccer seasons, according to an internal FIFA document presented to its Coronavirus Working Group.The confidential document, seen by Reuters,...

PM Greeb Kalyan Yojana puts money where mouth is, says ASSOCHAM

The Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India ASSOCHAM on Thursday said that the government has put the money where the mouth is by unveiling the Rs 1.70 lakh crore Pradhan Mantri Greeb Kalyan Yojana, expressing confidence that ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020