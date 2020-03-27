Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby League World Cup to give 20,021 tickets to key workers

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 09:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-03-2020 09:33 IST
Rugby League World Cup to give 20,021 tickets to key workers

The organisers of the 2021 Rugby League World Cup in England are to give 20,021 tickets to key workers in recognition of their efforts trying to combat the coronavirus. Tournament chief executive Jon Dutton made the announcement during an online press conference on Thursday which took place at the same time as a nationwide round of applause for the staff of Britain's National Health Service.

"The team has made the unanimous decision to provide 20,021 free tickets to key workers in the UK as our way of saying thank you," Dutton said. "The work, effort, dedication and sheer determination needs to be recognised and hopefully we can provide these local heroes and their families with something to look forward to next year." With the Rugby League World Cup set to be staged in October and November next year, Dutton hopes the tournament will escape the kind of postponements and shutdowns in response to the outbreak of COVID-19 that have affected many other sports across the world, including domestic rugby league competitions.

"We have done various aspects of scenario planning and we believe the current plan is the most suitable at this point," he said. "However we know we are required to be flexible and adapt as and when appropriate." Dutton added officials would be looking to see what impact delayed kick-offs in the 2021 seasons of both the National Rugby League, primarily based in Australia, and the Super League, which features mainly English clubs but with teams from France and Canada as well, might have on the World Cup.

Meanwhile, changes to the football calendar could have a knock-on effect in terms of venue ability. Dutton admitted cancellation of this year's Kangaroos tour -- the first since 2003 -- in October and November, with the visiting Australia side arriving for an Ashes series, would be "a real blow" as it is seen as an important way of generating interest in the World Cup.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

This Is Us Season 4 finale: How are Kevin's twins so much younger than Jack Junior?

Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-hubby Song Joong-Ki returns to S Korea, actor under self-quarantine

Mia Khalifa didn't take shower for 2 days, know more on her recent activities

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. airlines to dash for cash grants, not loans, even with potential government stake

U.S. airlines are preparing to tap the government for up to 25 billion in grants to cover payroll in a sharp travel downturn triggered by the coronavirus, even after the government warned it may take stakes in exchange for bailout funds, pe...

Bon Jovi, Prince Harry and military choir launch charity single 'Unbroken'

U.S. rocker Jon Bon Jovi teamed up with Britains Prince Harry and a military choir to release the single Unbroken on Friday to raise awareness of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder. The prince turned up to watch the singer and the Invictus Game...

Staff of DTC, cluster buses provided with masks, hand sanitisers

In view of the coronavirus outbreak, the Delhi government has provided masks and hand sanitisers to the staff of public transport buses that are serving as the lifeline of the city during the lockdown by transporting people associated with ...

Amidst lockdown, Ramanand Sagar’s hit TV series 'Ramayan' to re-air from March 28

Following public demand, Ramanand Sagars hit television series Ramayan will be re-telecasted from March 28, Minister of Information Broadcasting, Prakash Javadekar, announced on Friday.Based on Valmikis Ramayan and Tulsidas Ramcharitmanas,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020