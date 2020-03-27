Left Menu
CONMEBOL offers clubs advance fees for suspended cups

  • Asuncion
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 09:56 IST
CONMEBOL logo Image Credit: ANI

South American football's governing body CONMEBOL said it would advance participation fees to clubs playing in its two flagship competitions that are suspended over the coronavirus pandemic. The Copa Libertadores the region's equivalent to Europe's Champions League and the secondary Copa Sudamericana have been suspended since March 12, with CONMEBOL saying there would be no play until May 5 at the earliest.

All major football leagues in South America have also been suspended as the region battles to control the deadly outbreak. It has put many clubs under a serious financial strain, unable to generate income to pay their expenses.

"The clubs that are playing in the group phase of the 2020 CONMEBOL Libertadores or CONMEBOL Sudamericana can request a one-off advance of up to 60 percent of their participation rights," said the governing body. That figure amounts to the equivalent of $1.8 million for the 32 clubs taking part in the Copa Libertadores group phase.

"Situations like this require flexible and exceptional responses aimed not just at preserving the health of the great South American football family but also to reduce as much as possible the economic impact imposed by the suspension of the competitions," added CONMEBOL president Alejandro Dominguez in a letter to the presidents of the various South American national associations.

