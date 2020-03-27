Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lessons from China as coronavirus-hit football faces difficult return

  • PTI
  • |
  • Shanghai
  • |
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 11:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-03-2020 11:11 IST
Lessons from China as coronavirus-hit football faces difficult return
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

With nagging concerns about coronavirus sweeping through teams and players scattered across the world, unable or hesitant to return, China is finding that restarting football is no simple matter. The problems faced by China, one of the first countries to suspend football and the epicenter of the pandemic, could be a glimpse into the future for other leagues called off around the world.

The Chinese Super League (CSL) was a harbinger of the collapse of the global sport when officials announced in January that the February 22 start date had been indefinitely postponed. Last week there were claims that with the peak of coronavirus which emerged in China in December seemingly over in the country, the CSL could start on April 18. May 2 was also mentioned.

But then came the first confirmed coronavirus case in Chinese football, a Brazilian in the second tier, one of a wave of imported cases that has put China on alert for a second virus emergency. And on Sunday former Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini, now with Shandong Luneng, said he had tested positive, becoming the first known case in the CSL.

On Thursday the respected Soccer News said the season has now been pushed back to late May or early June. However, tough government restrictions announced later Thursday that partially seal off China, reducing international flights and barring foreigners, throw even those dates into question.

Suggestions that basketball, the other major sport in China, could restart in early April have also fizzled out, dealing a blow to government attempts to portray China as getting back to normal. "If more cases occur in the future, the date of the Chinese Super League restart will be postponed again," Soccer News warned.

Both Fellaini one of the biggest names in Chinese football and Brazilian forward Dorielton tested positive for the coronavirus after returning from abroad.

Bakambu's baby dilemma

Foreign leagues suspended by coronavirus will be watching how the CSL fares in getting off the ground, but the lingering threat of infections is not the only barrier.

Chinese teams are training for the new campaign but numerous foreign players and coaches are still in their home nations and face being locked out of the country. Late Thursday, China slashed the number of international flights and said that even foreigners with valid visas and resident permits will be blocked from entering after midnight Saturday.

Some of the CSL's most expensive players, including the Brazilians Oscar, Hulk, and Paulinho, face a race against time. With global travel badly disrupted, wealthier clubs could charter planes to fetch their foreign stars. But it appears inevitable that some will miss the Saturday deadline.

Those that do return will then need to go into isolation for a fortnight in case they are infected, adding another delay. They would then need time to get fit for the rigors of a condensed campaign.

Congolese striker Cedric Bakambu gave an insight into the dilemmas players confront balancing their professional and personal obligations at a worrying time. The 28-year-old has been ordered back to CSL runners-up Beijing Guoan, which would mean leaving his heavily pregnant wife behind in France.

Bakambu said that even though China is now considered safer than Europe, overseas players in China face the prospect of not seeing their families for several months if they go back -- he risks missing the birth of his second child. "Knowing that I must leave without knowing when I can come back to see my son and my wife, who is due to give birth in a month, this is what is most difficult to live with," he told L'Equipe.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

This Is Us Season 4 finale: How are Kevin's twins so much younger than Jack Junior?

Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-hubby Song Joong-Ki returns to S Korea, actor under self-quarantine

Mia Khalifa didn't take shower for 2 days, know more on her recent activities

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

Videos

Latest News

Study provides insights from ambulatory blood pressure monitoring in patients with kidney disease

In a novel combined study, researchers offer insights gained from ambulatory blood pressure monitoring, which is conducted while people go about their daily activities, including during sleep. This type of monitoring can provide more inform...

Govt announces steps to ensure uninterrupted supply of oxygen to hospitals

The government on Friday said it has taken several steps to ensure uninterrupted supply of oxygen to hospitals. These steps were taken by the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organization PESO, which is an arm of the Commerce and Industry Mi...

Working tirelessly to produce hand sanitizers, other products to fight COVID-19: DRDO Chairman

The chairman of the Defence Research and Development Organisation DRDO, G Satheesh Reddy on Friday said his organisation is working tirelessly to increase the production of hand sanitizers and other products to fight coronavirus. He also in...

COVID-19: Shiv Sena MPs, MLAs to donate one month's salary to CM's relief fund

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Friday announced that all his party MLAs and MPs will contribute their one months salary to the Chief Ministers Relief Fund to combat the spread of Covid-19. All Shivsena MPs and MLAs are giving their one mon...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020