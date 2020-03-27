Left Menu
PG Hayes enters NBA draft

Point guard Killian Hayes is entering the 2020 NBA Draft. Hayes, No. 10 in ESPN's NBA prospect rankings, told the network via email he has submitted paperwork to the league and will be part of the draft, whenever it might take place.

Measured at 6-foot-5, Hayes is a pass-first guard and is also known as a stellar defender. The 18-year-old son of former Penn State player Deron Hayes, Killian Hayes was born in Florida and raised in France, for whom he played on the U17 FIBA team last year.

Hayes played in Germany this past season and averaged 12 points and 5.6 assists for Ratiopharm Ulm. Hayes told ESPN.com that he returned to Lakeland, Fla., on March 8 when the German league was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"I trained at home at first, but my trainers have found a private gym that we can use so I've been working on my game out there. Right now everything is uncertain. I was supposed to have my pre-draft training in Chicago with Will Bynum, but with everything that's going on and the German league willing to resume the season (at the end of April), everything is blurry at the moment," Hayes said. "We'll have to wait and see what happens. I'm still very excited for the pre-draft because I will be able to showcase how I improved on my game and everything I added to it. These are tough times, but we'll get through it. I pray for the safety of everybody." The NBA schedule for offseason events, including the draft, is up in the air.

The league has been suspended since March 12 and no definitive date for the return to play has been set. --Field Level Media

