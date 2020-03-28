Left Menu
Yuvraj Singh-backed Healthians joins hands with Likee to empower millions to combat COVID-19

To raise awareness against coronavirus pandemic in the country, short video platform Likee has partnered with health tech brand Healthians, backed by former cricketer Yuvraj Singh.

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh. Image Credit: ANI

As part of the collaboration, several doctors associated with Healthians will interact directly with Likeers on the issue.

Over a period of five days, doctors and nutritionists associated with Healthians, which is one of India's leading doorstep health test providers, will join live sessions conducted by the Likee Official India team. During the sessions, they will interact with Likeers and answer all their queries related to the dreaded virus outbreak.

The sessions will commence from March 28 and will continue thereafter till April 1. There will be a one-hour session each day from 6 pm to 7 pm. Healthians co-founder Deepak Sahni, Dr Pranava, Dr Deepak Parashar, and nutritionist Saumya Shatakshi will interact with the Likeers during the drive.

Talking about the initiative, Abhishek Dutta, Head of Likee India, said: "It is our social responsibility to equip Likee users with all the information they need in this time of crisis. It is also imperative that the source of information is authentic and reliable. Hence, we have joined hands with Yuvraj Singh's Healthians to empower millions in this war against COVID-19, ensuring people get maximum awareness while staying safe at their homes." Deepak Sahni, founder and CEO of Healthians, echoed the sentiments. "In a situation like this people are bound to panic when they notice any minor symptoms and they are going through a lot of anxiety due to the lockdown when a visit to the hospital is also restricted. Our collaboration with Likee is to reassure and empower them with information that's relevant and meaningful so that their fears and doubts are allayed," said Sahni.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India rose to 873 on Saturday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The total number of active cases in the country rose to 775, while 78 patients have been cured and discharged. The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

