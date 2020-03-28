Left Menu
  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 28-03-2020 21:35 IST
  • Created: 28-03-2020 21:35 IST
The following are the top/expected stories at 2130 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: Updated story of BCCI donating Rs 51 crore in the country's fight against COVID-19 pandemic. STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-VIRUS-BCCI COVID-19: BCCI donates Rs 51 crore to Prime Minister's Relief Fund New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) India's richest sporting body BCCI on Saturday pledged a donation of Rs 51 crore to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund in country's fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

SPO-OLY-BATRA-NSF Batra says postponed Olympic qualifiers will happen, asks NSFs to share athletes' plans New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) IOA President Narinder Batra on Saturday said the Tokyo Olympics qualification events, postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic, will be held once the health crisis is resolved and asked the National Sports Federations (NSFs) to prepare a list of such tournaments in their respective sports. SPO-CRI-SHASTRI-KOHLI Kohli is 'boss' of Indian cricket, support staff there to take burden off him: Shastri New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) Head coach Ravi Shastri has called Virat Kohli the "boss" of Indian cricket and said the support staff is there to "take the burden off" the skipper.

SPO-CRI-SHASTRI Ongoing break a 'welcome rest' for India players, feels coach Shastri New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) Sport coming to a standstill owing to the COVID-19 pandemic is a "welcome rest" for India cricketers, feels head coach Ravi Shastri, who has spent barely 10-11 days at home since leaving for the World Cup last May. SPO-CRI-GLOSTER Indian players at physical disadvantage due to space constraint: John Gloster New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) Indian players could be at a "physical disadvantage" due to lack of enough training space during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown, feels team's former physiotherapist John Gloster.

SPO-VIRUS-RAINA-DONATION Raina donates Rs 52 lakh for fight against COVID-19 pandemic New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) Former India batsman Suresh Raina on Saturday donated Rs 52 lakh to the country's fight against COVID-19 pandemic and urged others also to contribute in these times of health crisis. SPO-VIRUS-AFC-BHUTIA Bhutia in AFC's video awareness campaign in fight against COVID-19 New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) Former India captain Bhaichung Bhutia will feature in Asian Football Confederation's (AFC) public awareness campaign on the COVID-19 pandemic, the continental body said.

SPO-VIRUS-BAGAN Mohun Bagan donate Rs 20 lakh for fight against COVID-19 Kolkata, Mar 28 (PTI) Designated I-League champions Mohun Bagan have announced a donoation of Rs 20 lakh in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. SPO-CRI-PSL-MUSHTAQ Multan Sultans should be declared PSL winners: Mushtaq Karachi, Mar 28 (PTI) Former Pakistan spinner Mushtaq Ahmed says table-toppers Multan Sultans should be declared winners of the suspended Pakistan Super League (PSL) since hosting knockout matches later will affect the new season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

