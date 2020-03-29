Buccaneers re-sign CB Smith

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers re-signed cornerback and special-teams standout Ryan Smith on Saturday. Smith played over half of the Buccaneers' special-teams snaps in 2019 despite sitting out the first four games on suspension.

The 26-year old recorded 11 tackles and one pass defended last season. Smith has collected 112 tackles, an interception, four forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries in 57 games since Tampa Bay selected him in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft.

