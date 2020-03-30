Left Menu
Development News Edition

Report: Marbury lines up 10 million masks for New York

Reuters | Updated: 30-03-2020 02:44 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 02:44 IST
Report: Marbury lines up 10 million masks for New York

Former Knicks guard and New York native Stephon Marbury has lined up 10 million N95 masks to be delivered from the place he currently calls home -- China -- to his hometown to help medical personnel battling the coronavirus. But, according to a story Sunday in the New York Post, Marbury claims actually getting the masks to New York has been anything but easy.

Marbury played 13 seasons in the NBA before becoming a legend in the Chinese Basketball Association. He told the Post he worked out a deal with a supplier in China to deliver 10 million masks to the state of New York at $2.75 apiece -- nearly $5 apiece less than Governor Andrew Cuomo claims vendors have been quoting the state. "At the end of the day, I am from Brooklyn," Marbury told the Post while speaking on the phone from his Beijing home. "This is something that is close and dear to my heart as far as being able to help New York."

Marbury reached out to Eric Adams, president of the Brooklyn Borough, to connect with Cuomo and New York City mayor Bill de Blasio, with a plan to deliver two million masks per week over a five-week period. But, according to the Post, a series of miscommunications have prevented the two sides -- Marbury's suppliers and New York officials -- from making direct contact.

A representative of Adams' office did tell the Post that Borough Hall is open to working with the mayor's office "and want to do whatever it takes to get these masks to our hospitals and first responders." Marbury, 43, attended Lincoln High School in Brooklyn before spending one season at Georgia Tech. Minnesota selected him No. 4 overall in 1996. Marbury played with five teams in his NBA career, though his five seasons and 287 games played with the Knicks are the most he spent with any one team.

He averaged 18.2 points and 7.0 assists with New York. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

Die offs began on land in Earth's largest extinction event: Study

Science News Roundup: Musk's SpaceX wins NASA award to supply planned lunar space station

PM salutes AAI employees for raising Rs 20 cr for COVID-19 relief fund

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Videos

Latest News

Trump wants Congress to restore full tax deduction for meals, entertainment

U.S. President Donald Trump called on Congress Sunday to restore the full tax deduction for meals and entertainment in response to the coronavirus pandemic.As part of a wide-ranging 2017 tax reform measure, Congress eliminated the corporate...

N.Korea says it conducted successful test of multiple rocket launchers

North Koreas latest test of super-large multiple rocket launchers a day earlier was a success, state media said on Monday.North Korea fired what appeared to be two short-range ballistic missiles off its east coast on Sunday, the latest in a...

Peak US death rate likely to hit in two weeks: Trump

President Donald Trump said Sunday that the peak death rate in the United States from the coronavirus pandemic was likely to hit in two weeks. Trump, during a briefing at the White House, also said that he was extending the governments soci...

Trump says extending coronavirus guidelines past Easter to April 30

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday that he will extend the guidelines aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus to April 30, from his original target of Easter on April 12.Trump added that deaths from the coronavirus could peak...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020