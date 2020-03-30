Left Menu
Development News Edition

Foam in hole and toilet paper for prizes, US golfers play on despite virus

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 30-03-2020 10:00 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 09:33 IST
Foam in hole and toilet paper for prizes, US golfers play on despite virus
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

While the most global sport has shut down over the coronavirus pandemic, a US third-level women's golf tour is playing through, aided by a ruling declaring Arizona courses as essential businesses and where a winner's prize recently included a toilet roll. The Cactus Tour will stage its 12th 54-hole event of the year, and third since major US sports league went silent, starting Tuesday at Sun City Country Club in Arizona.

There are precautions to allow for safety and cut the chances of spreading or contracting the deadly virus, with players only in pairs to help follow distancing guidelines. And while last week's top prize was only $2,800, it brought winner Sarah Burnham an even more prized treasure seldom seen on store shelves these days.

"They gave some toilet paper," Burnham told the Detroit News. "He was like, 'Here's a little extra prize for the winner.'" She described the atmosphere to the newspaper, such as no rakes in bunkers and players leaving flagsticks in cups, which were partly filled with pieces of pool noodles children's foam floating swim toys so players could more easily reclaim their ball. "We practiced all the social distancing guidelines and stuff like that," Burnham said. "It's not like a huge group." Burnham had played one event of her second LPGA season in Australia when the campaign shut down. It's not set to return until May 14 with no assurance that the date will hold given the growing healthcare crisis.

Two weeks ago, it was two-time major winner Anna Nordqvist of Sweden who won a $2,000 top prize at Phoenix, beating compatriot Lisa Pettersson on the second playoff hole. Nordqvist is an eight-time LPGA winner whose first tour title was a major, the 2009 LPGA Championship, and whose most recent win was also a major, the 2017 Evian Championship.

What has helped Brown continue while the LPGA and its top developmental tour have shut down is a decision by Arizona Governor Doug Ducey to classify golf courses as "essential" business to remain open while many others are closed due to the coronavirus? There has been criticism but players are happy to have the chance to compete.

"I couldn't be more pleased with the feedback from the girls, which is all I care about," Cactus Tour owner Mike Brown told Golfweek.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

Die offs began on land in Earth's largest extinction event: Study

Science News Roundup: Musk's SpaceX wins NASA award to supply planned lunar space station

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Mourinho to take Spurs training via video amid coronavirus lockdown

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho and his coaching staff will put players through their paces from home starting Monday as the club holds live video training sessions amid the coronavirus pandemic. Spurs players are in self-isolation ...

Timmy Hill virtual winner of NASCAR's live iRacing event

Bob Weir of the Grateful Dead sang the national anthem from a remote location. Troy Aikman, borrowing Matthew McConaugheys trademark phrase Alright, alright, alright, commanded drivers to start their, uh, simulators.NASCARs new normal resum...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares suffer virus chills, central banks offer cold comfort

Asian shares slipped on Monday and oil prices took another tumble as fears mounted that the global shutdown for the coronavirus could last for months, doing untold harm to economies despite central banks best efforts.We continue to mark dow...

Indian-Americans set up helpline, volunteer groups to help community members hit by COVID19 crisis

Several eminent Indian-American groups in the US have raised funds and deployed volunteers to help community members, including first responders, health workers, students and labourers in America and India, which have been majorly affected ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020