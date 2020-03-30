Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mentally at Wankhede, physically home: Surya

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-03-2020 10:04 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 10:04 IST
Mentally at Wankhede, physically home: Surya

He had been in red hot form in white ball leg of domestic cricket and no wonder Suryakumar Yadav like many others was physically in his Mumbai home but mentally at the Wankhede Stadium where Mumbai Indians would have played CSK in IPL opener on Sunday. The IPL, which has been postponed till April 15 due to the COVID-19 outbreak, in all likelihood will be cancelled as the government fights to bring the current pandemic under control with a 21-day lockdown.

"Mentally at Wankhede stadium. But physically at home. This too shall pass. #stayhome #staysafe," tweeted Surya on late Sunday night along with two of his pictures, one at Wankhede and the other at home. Currently, there are more than 1000 positive cases for novel coronavirus in India with death toll already crossing 25.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

Die offs began on land in Earth's largest extinction event: Study

Science News Roundup: Musk's SpaceX wins NASA award to supply planned lunar space station

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Videos

Latest News

Cycling, meditation keep Athawale busy during lockdown

Amid the coronavirus gloom and the nationwide 21-day lockdown, Union minister Ramdas Athawale, who raised the chant of Go Corona Go, is using the time to improve his fitness by cycling and meditating. The 60-year-old Republican Party of Ind...

FOREX-Dollar, yen up as investors seek shelter amid pandemic crisis

The dollar snapped a week of declines and the safe-haven yen rose on Monday, as coronavirus lockdowns tightened across the world and investors braced for a prolonged period of uncertainty. The greenback climbed against the pound, euro, kiwi...

Soccer-Mourinho to take Spurs training via video amid coronavirus lockdown

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho and his coaching staff will put players through their paces from home starting Monday as the club holds live video training sessions amid the coronavirus pandemic. Spurs players are in self-isolation ...

Timmy Hill virtual winner of NASCAR's live iRacing event

Bob Weir of the Grateful Dead sang the national anthem from a remote location. Troy Aikman, borrowing Matthew McConaugheys trademark phrase Alright, alright, alright, commanded drivers to start their, uh, simulators.NASCARs new normal resum...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020