Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amid COVID-19 lockdown, Banerjee's shraddh confined to family only

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 30-03-2020 16:00 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 16:00 IST
Amid COVID-19 lockdown, Banerjee's shraddh confined to family only

The bereaved family of PK Banerjee on Monday strictly followed the social distancing norms as the legendary footballer's shraddh was performed at his Saltlake residence, amid a 21-day national lockdown to fight the spread of COVID-19 pandemic. Banerjee's two daughters Paula and Punra made a mass appeal to not attend the 10th day of the funeral ritual as only two of his four surviving brothers attended the ritual in the afternoon.

"Nobody was invited. My uncle (Prasun Banerjee) and I performed the last rituals," Banerjee's elder daughter Paula told PTI. "We have made a mass appeal not to come for the function because of the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown. When things get normal, we will hold a large scale memorial service." Banerjee died at the age of 83 on March 20 after a prolonged illness. He was on life support for close to a month.

Due to the COVID-19 scare, his funeral was conducted in a low-key manner and his body was not taken to the Maidan clubs where he spent most of his life as player and coach. "My father was a socially-responsible human being and in such a time of crisis we cannot just ignore the lockdown appeal made by the head of the state and country," Paula said.

"We should not do anything that put human's lives at stake. That's why we are strictly following social distancing. At no point there are more than eight or nine people." Eldest among eight siblings, Banerjee is survived by four brothers, including the sitting Trinamool Congress MP from Howrah Prasun, who was younger to PK by 18 years. The only "guest" during the scaled-down ceremony was Bidhannagar MLA Sujit Bose, who arranged sweets and flowers amid the national lockdown, while PK's brothers came in turns with Prasun performing the last rites.

"Definitely, we are very, very sad that many people could not make it. But my father's greatest quality was that of a humanitarian," Paula said. "The pain is ours as nobody could attend Baba's last rites. But just because of this we cannot put people's lives in danger. Then what did we learn from our father.

"However we did not face any difficulty, we got help from the community. (Sujit) Bose has been very helpful and ensured a smooth conduct of the ceremony, even as we cut down on a lot of things." Initially, the family had planned an arrangement of about 150-200 mourners in the nearby GD Park but they had to drop their plans after Prime Minister Narendra Modi imposed a 21-day national lockdown beginning Wednesday. "We are telling everybody with a lot of humility that nothing happened today but whenever things get normal then we will bring all of you together for a memorial service. That will be befitting for my father. His soul will rest in peace if everyone stays safe," she concluded.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

Die offs began on land in Earth's largest extinction event: Study

Science News Roundup: Musk's SpaceX wins NASA award to supply planned lunar space station

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 19 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Mar 31

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Videos

Latest News

Villa's Grealish 'pictured at crash site' after virus plea

Police have opened an investgaton after pictures surfaced appearing to show Aston Villas Jack Grealish at the scene of an incident in which a Range Rover crashed into parked cars -- just hours after he had appealed for people to stay at hom...

UK PM's top aide in self-isolation with mild COVID-19 symptoms

British Prime Minister Boris Johnsons top aide, Dominic Cummings, has gone into self-isolation after developing mild symptoms of coronavirus over the weekend, according to UK media reports. Cummings, the UK PMs senior-most adviser, is the l...

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Monday. 348 p.m.Plea in Supreme Court for parole, interim bail to prisoners above 50-year-old. 3 38 p.m.Delhi LG has given directions for strict ...

Gems, jewellery exports stare at steep fall in Q1 next fiscal: Report

The gems and jewellery exports are expected to witness a sharp decline in March as well as in the first quarter of the next fiscal due to disruptions caused by the Coronavirus outbreak, according to a report. An industry that is largely tra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020