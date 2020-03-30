Left Menu
Development News Edition

Study shows potential impact on football's transfer market of virus pandemic

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2020 17:15 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 17:15 IST
Study shows potential impact on football's transfer market of virus pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic which has caused football to grind to a halt will also have a major impact on the transfer market value of players in Europe's leading leagues, according to a study published on Monday. The total market value of players in Europe's 'Big Five' leagues -- the top flights in England, Spain, Germany, Italy and France -- will suffer a drop of 28 percent, from 32.7 billion euros ($36.2 billion) to 23.4 billion euros if no more matches are played this season and contracts set to expire in June are not renewed.

The study is the result of research by the Football Observatory at the Swiss-based International Centre for Sports Studies. "The extent of the decrease varies according to several factors such as the players' age, contract duration, career path and recent performance," the study says.

Older players on relatively short contracts who have played fewer games this season than last are especially affected. It gives the example of Manchester United's French star Paul Pogba, 27, who is out of contract next year and whose market value is set to be cut almost in half, to 35 million euros. The study also estimates that Manchester City would see a total of 412 million euros wiped off the market value of their players, more than any other club in the leading five leagues. Just behind them are Barcelona, who would lose 366 million euros from the value of their squad, and Liverpool (353 million euros).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

Die offs began on land in Earth's largest extinction event: Study

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 19 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Mar 31

Science News Roundup: Musk's SpaceX wins NASA award to supply planned lunar space station

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Videos

Latest News

Japan, IOC set July 23 next year for start of delayed Olympics

The postponed Olympic Games will now begin on July 23 next year and run until Aug. 8, the head of the Tokyo 2020 organising committee said on Monday, as the coronavirus pandemic made it impossible to plan for them properly this year. The Ga...

43 prisoners from Muzaffarnagar district jail released released on parole: Official

Forty-three prisoners were on Monday released from the Muzaffarnagar district jail on parole in a bid to decongest the jail and enure that the crowded prion does not turn into a breeding ground for the spread of coronavirus infection. The j...

East Bengal promise Rs 30 lakh to fight pandemic

Kolkata heavyweights East Bengal on Monday promised a donation of Rs 30 lakh to the state relief fund to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic. Various sports bodies from the state have come together in the fight against the virus with their arc...

EU suspends slot rules for airlines

The EU on Monday suspended its use-it-or-lose-it rules governing slots at airports in an emergency measure for airlines already largely grounded by the coronavirus crisis. The European Council, representing the 27 member states, formally sh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020