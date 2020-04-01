Left Menu
Former US Davis Cup captain Patrick McEnroe tested positive for the coronavirus.

Former U.S. Davis Cup captain Patrick McEnroe says in a video posted on social media that he tested positive for the coronavirus. McEnroe, younger brother of eight-time major champion John, said he did a drive-through test in upstate New York after developing what he called "minor symptoms" about 10 days ago.

Patrick McEnroe said: "The good news is I feel fine. My symptoms have passed. I feel, really, 100 percent." As a player, he won one tournament in singles and 16 in doubles, including the 1989 French Open. He succeeded his brother as Davis Cup captain and served in that job for nearly a decade, leading the United States to the title in 2007.

The younger McEnroe also served as general manager of player development for the U.S. Tennis Association. He and his brother now are both TV analysts for tennis matches, sometimes working alongside each other in the booth.

