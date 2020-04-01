Left Menu
Development News Edition

De Bruyne vows to play two extra years after virus lockdown

PTI | London | Updated: 01-04-2020 21:29 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 21:29 IST
De Bruyne vows to play two extra years after virus lockdown

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has vowed to play for an extra two years at the end of his career to make up for the time lost due to the coronavirus. The Premier League is postponed until at least April 30 because of the pandemic and is likely to be delayed even longer when the English game's stakeholders meet on Friday.

De Bruyne has not played since March 1 because of the health crisis and the miserable experience has underlined to the Belgian star just how much he loves the game. The 28-year-old's desire to prolong his career comes after he enjoyed a superb personal season with City after missing most of their treble-winning campaign last term due to injury.

"I told my wife I'm going to play a little longer," De Bruyne said in an Instagram Live video Q&A with Belgium team-mates Romelu Lukaku and Axel Witsel. "After this lockdown, I cannot stay at home. I told her I'm going to take two years more.

"It's time to play football again. I miss it and it's difficult. But we are not important, football is not important. People love football, but you need to stay safe." De Bruyne revealed his family, including his two children, had been ill during the virus lockdown, but he said they are better now. "I've been at home now for two weeks," he said.

"At the beginning, my family and my kids were a little bit sick so that was a little bit worrying but they are alright now. "It took eight or nine days, we don't know, but now they are better luckily as you never know what is going to happen.

"People ask why I'm not in Belgium. It's because I'm self-isolating in England. I live here so I'm here with my kids and wife." AFP PDS PDS.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

Song Joong-Ki’s new projects revealed, Song Hye-Kyo’s Instagram post on Bottega Veneta

Govt extends last date of bidding for stake sale in BPCL by more than a month to June 13: Official notice.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Videos

Latest News

Malayalam film crew stranded in Jordan seeks Indian authorities' help for return

A Malayalam film crew of 58 people including actor Prithviraj and director Blessy is stuck in Jordan where they were shooting for a project titled Aadujeevitham owing to the measures taken to counter the spread of novel coronavirus. The sho...

Cong demands probe into Nizamuddin congregation

The Congress on Wednesday demanded a probe to ascertain whether any rules were violated in organisation of the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhis Nizamuddin West area, which has emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot. The party said strict actio...

Holy Land custodian urges Israel to let clerics celebrate Easter in Holy Sepulchre

Easter celebrations should be permitted inside the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem, even if only by a small number of clerics abiding by anti-coronavirus guidelines, a senior clergyman said on Wednesday.Father Francesco Patton, a ...

Gujarat: 13 new coronavirus positive cases take tally to 87

With 13 new cases, the number of coronavirus positive cases in Gujarat rose to 87 on Wednesday, a senior health department official said. A 57-year-old COVID-19 patient was discharged from the hospital on Wednesday after recovery, taking th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020