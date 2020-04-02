TT world body staff takes voluntary pay cut to deal with financial implications of postponed events

The entire staff of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF), including its president, has opted for a voluntary pay cut to deal with severe financial challenges arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic. Sporting events around the world have either been cancelled or postponed in the wake of the outbreak. Earlier this week, the ITTF extended the suspension of all its activities until June 30.

"The knock-on financial implications of an extended period of not hosting events has led to all ITTF staff and president to decide taking voluntary salary reductions in 2020, with the ITTF Executive Committee reducing its expenses, to help support the sport during these challenging times," said the ITTF in a statement. "During a video conference on Wednesday 1 April 2020 in which all ITTF staff were in attendance, ITTF CEO Steve Dainton underlined the need for all ITTF staff to stick together and make the sacrifice in order to help table tennis emerge stronger once the pandemic finally clears." The statement added that the sport's governing body is evaluating the financial implications of the postponed events, which include the World Championships and Olympic qualifiers.

"The ITTF is constantly evaluating the financial implications of event postponements, while exploring ways in how it can work with various governments around the world to minimise the financial impact. "...Until then, the ITTF is doing all it can to support the table tennis community in these more challenging and completely unforeseen times," it added.

The global death toll from the pandemic has crossed 47,000 with more than 900,000 infected..

