Brady moves into Jeter's massive Florida mansion

Reuters | Updated: 02-04-2020 18:58 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 18:58 IST
Brady moves into Jeter's massive Florida mansion

The Quarterback is taking residence at The Captain's former 30,000-square foot estate. Tom Brady moved his family into the Tampa-area mansion owned by Derek Jeter, a waterfront home on Davis Island, a posh neighborhood that presents a reasonable commute to the Buccaneers' facility. Jeter, who like Brady is a Michigan man, is running the Miami Marlins as team president but had the home built during his time with the New York Yankees.

The pad has seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, entertainment room and pool with two boat lifts. According to the Tampa Bay Times, Brady will rent the mansion for an estimated $100,000 per month.

He signed a two-year, $50 million deal with $9 million in incentives in March. Brady last season put his Boston-area home on the market in the first sign he might be done with the New England Patriots. The home includes a 2,400-square foot guest house.

In October 2019, Brady's home was listed for $33.9 million. Realtor.com said it originally listed privately in August 2019 for $39 million. --Field Level Media

