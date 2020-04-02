Left Menu
Development News Edition

Premier League clubs threatened with extra tax on players' wages

PTI | London | Updated: 02-04-2020 20:08 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 19:56 IST
Premier League clubs threatened with extra tax on players' wages

Premier League clubs that use government money for the salaries of non-playing staff, while continuing to pay players their full wage could be hit by a new tax. Julian Knight, who chairs the British government's Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee, expressed his "dismay" at clubs using the government's furlough scheme which will guarantee 80 percent of salary for staff members up to a maximum of 2,500 pounds (USD 3,000) a month.

Tottenham, Newcastle, and Norwich have so far said they will use the scheme for non-playing staff, although Norwich will top up the government's contribution to ensuring 100 per cent of salaries are paid. The Premier League is in discussions with the Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) but no cuts have so far been agreed for players' salaries.

"I am writing to express my dismay at the decision of certain PL clubs to furlough non-playing staff while continuing to pay players. This two-tier system is morally wrong," said Knight in a letter addressed to Premier League CEO Richard Masters. "The purpose of the Coronavirus Job Retentions Scheme is not to support the economics of Premier League clubs." Knight has proposed a "financial redress" where the Exchequer recoups a proportion of the money clubs pay to the players if there is no change of approach.

Brighton announced on Thursday that chief executive Paul Barber, technical director Dan Ashworth and manager Graham Potter have taken a "significant voluntary pay cut" for the next three months. "This is to help (owner) Tony (Bloom) to ensure none of our core staff suffer a wage reduction during this uncertain period for our business," said Barber.

"We consider ourselves to be very fortunate to be working for the best of clubs at the most difficult of times, so it is entirely appropriate that we play a very small part in reducing the financial burden." Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe became the first prominent Premier League player or manager to take a voluntary wage cut on Wednesday. Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has called on players to do "their bit for the football eco system." Players at Barcelona have taken a 70 per cent pay cut, while the Juventus squad have agreed to stop their wages for four months.

Football in England is suspended until April 30, but a meeting of Premier League clubs on Friday is expected to push that date back further.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s new projects revealed, Song Hye-Kyo’s Instagram post on Bottega Veneta

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release, Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom to reprise their roles?

CSS officers association contributes Rs 21 lakh towards PM CARES fund

Shrek 5 gets new announcement via Twitter, Know its release date including storyline

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Videos

Latest News

4 Delhi preachers detained from Bihar mosque; cops rule out Tablighi link

Four preachers hailing from Delhi were taken into custody from a mosque here on Thursday, though police said they did not have any link with last months Tablighi Jamaat congregation in the national capital, which has been blamed for the rec...

Spanish WWII liberator of Paris dies of coronavirus at 99

Rafael Gomez Nieto, the last surviving member of a company of Spanish soldiers that fought with French forces in liberating Paris from Nazi occupation in 1944, has died of the new coronavirus, the French presidency said Thursday. He was 99....

Myanmar's camps face 'catastrophe' from virus: rights group

Hundreds of thousands of people displaced by conflict in Myanmar face a health catastrophe from the coronavirus pandemic, a rights group warned, as international calls grow for an end to fighting. Overcrowded camps with an estimated 350,000...

HIGHLIGHTS AT 9 PM

Following are the top stories at 9 pm NATION DEL178 2NDLDALL VIRUS COVID-19 Over 400 more test positive PM hints at staggered exit post 21-day lockdown New Delhi Pitching for efforts on a war footing to identify and isolate COVID-19...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020