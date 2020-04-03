Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Swimming: Hungary's Laszlo Cseh to put off career finale after Tokyo Games postponement

Hungarian swimmer Laszlo Cseh has resolved to "keep going" for his dream to end his career with a golden swansong at what would be his fifth Olympic appearance in the Tokyo Games, postponed to next year because of the coronavirus pandemic. In his long career, Cseh has won almost everything except the top honour, winning individual medals at four different Olympics including four silvers and two bronze medals. Wimbledon canceled for the first time since World War Two

The Wimbledon championships were canceled for the first time since World War Two on Wednesday as the coronavirus pandemic struck another blue-riband sports event off the calendar and wiped out the entire tennis grasscourt season. While the decision had looked inevitable for some time, since the virtual shutdown of world sport and the postponement of the Tokyo Olympics, Wimbledon had been one of the few events not to have been officially canceled or postponed. National committees have final say on qualified athletes for Tokyo Games

Athletes already qualified for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics will need to be picked again by their respective National Olympic Committees to compete at the postponed Games in 2021, the International Olympic Committee said on Thursday. The IOC and Japanese government succumbed to intense pressure from athletes and sporting bodies around the world last week by agreeing to postpone the Games by a year to 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic. New England Patriots team plane transporting 1.7 million masks for coronavirus relief

A call for help from Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker prompted an unorthodox mission from the New England Patriots, who sent their team jet to China this week in order to retrieve 1.7 million N95 medical masks, the NFL side said on Thursday. A private jet was needed to expedite the shipment that would have otherwise taken weeks to arrive, the team said, as hospitals in hard-hit regions of the country struggle to access desperately needed supplies amid the coronavirus pandemic. F1 driver Norris live shaves his head for charity

McLaren Formula One driver Lando Norris fulfilled a fundraising pledge by shaving his head live on his Twitch streaming channel on Thursday, even if he stopped short of becoming "Baldo Norris". "It doesn't suit me, it just doesn't," the previously curly- haired 20-year-old complained after inspecting the self-inflicted buzz cut. 'There may be no more tennis this year', says Wimbledon chief Lewis

Tennis may not return until 2021 after the coronavirus pandemic caused the cancellation of the entire grasscourt season and most of the claycourt campaign, All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) chief executive Richard Lewis said on Thursday. The outbreak has played havoc with the global sporting calendar and the Wimbledon championships were cancelled by the AELTC on Wednesday for the first time since the second World War. Senior PGA Championship canceled, will return in '21

The Senior PGA Championship will not be played this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, the PGA of America announced Thursday. It was scheduled to be played May 21-24 at Harbor Shores Resort in Benton Harbor, Mich. FIFA chief says football will be totally different after coronavirus

Football will be totally different when it eventually resumes after the coronavirus outbreak, the head of global soccer body FIFA Gianni Infantino said on Thursday. "Football will come back, and when it does, we'll celebrate coming out of a nightmare together," he told the Italian news agency ANSA in an interview. Report: PGA Tour executive tests positive for coronavirus

A PGA Tour staff member tested positive for the coronavirus but is "feeling better" and anticipating a complete recovery, Golfweek reported Thursday. Senior vice president of player affairs Ross Berlin confirmed his test results in an email to PGA Tour players and staff Wednesday night, according to the report. NASCAR industry joins race to help COVID-19 caregivers

The interruption to the 2020 NASCAR season due to the COVID-19 pandemic has been understandably disappointing and disconcerting for racers, fans, teams and the industry as a whole. But instead of completely retreating during this time of general uncertainty, NASCAR and the racing industry responded immediately to help make a life-saving difference.

