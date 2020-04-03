Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. New England Patriots team plane transporting 1.7 million masks for coronavirus relief

A call for help from Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker prompted an unorthodox mission from the New England Patriots, who sent their team jet to China this week in order to retrieve 1.7 million N95 medical masks, the NFL side said on Thursday. A private jet was needed to expedite the shipment that would have otherwise taken weeks to arrive, the team said, as hospitals in hard-hit regions of the country struggle to access desperately needed supplies amid the coronavirus pandemic. U.S. NWSL Commissioner Baird targets season opener in June

Lisa Baird, commissioner of the U.S. National Women's Soccer League (NWSL), says they are targeting a return to action in late June and trying to hammer out a new schedule after the season was postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. The NWSL's eighth season was set to start on April 18, riding a wave of momentum following the U.S. national team's triumph at the women's World Cup and the signing of marquee broadcast deals with CBS and streaming service Twitch. 'There may be no more tennis this year', says Wimbledon chief Lewis

Tennis may not return until 2021 after the coronavirus pandemic caused the cancellation of the entire grasscourt season and most of the claycourt campaign, All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) chief executive Richard Lewis said on Thursday. The outbreak has played havoc with the global sporting calendar and the Wimbledon championships were cancelled by the AELTC on Wednesday for the first time since the second World War. Basketball-Australia's NBL denies Hawks sold to NBA prospect Ball

Australia's National Basketball League (NBL) has denied the struggling Illawarra Hawks club have been sold to teenage NBA prospect LaMelo Ball after the player's manager said it was a "done deal". Ball, seen as a potential number one pick in the 2020 NBA draft, had an injury-blighted stint at the Wollongong-based Hawks last year but impressed so much in his 12 games that he won the NBL's rookie-of-the-year award for the 2019/20 season. Chelsea to help Refuge tackle domestic abuse

English soccer club Chelsea have teamed up with domestic abuse charity Refuge to help raise funds for women and children left in vulnerable situations because of the coronavirus pandemic. Some experts have warned that self-isolation directives during the coronavirus lockdown could lead to further cases of domestic abuse and make it more difficult to find support. Senior PGA Championship canceled, will return in '21

The Senior PGA Championship will not be played this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, the PGA of America announced Thursday. It was scheduled to be played May 21-24 at Harbor Shores Resort in Benton Harbor, Mich. Report: Masters could move to November, U.S. Open could shift west

A tentative plan for a revised professional golf calendar calls for the Masters to be held in November, and the U.S. Open possibly could get moved to California, Golfweek reported Thursday. The report indicated that the release of the new schedule is on hold pending a decision about the fate of The Open Championship. The Open's organizers, the Royal & Ancient, earlier Thursday refuted a report that the event will be canceled. FIFA chief says football will be totally different after coronavirus

Football will be totally different when it eventually resumes after the coronavirus outbreak, the head of global soccer body FIFA Gianni Infantino said on Thursday. "Football will come back, and when it does, we'll celebrate coming out of a nightmare together," he told the Italian news agency ANSA in an interview. Report: PGA Tour executive tests positive for coronavirus

A PGA Tour staff member tested positive for the coronavirus but is "feeling better" and anticipating a complete recovery, Golfweek reported Thursday. Senior vice president of player affairs Ross Berlin confirmed his test results in an email to PGA Tour players and staff Wednesday night, according to the report. NASCAR industry joins race to help COVID-19 caregivers

The interruption to the 2020 NASCAR season due to the COVID-19 pandemic has been understandably disappointing and disconcerting for racers, fans, teams and the industry as a whole. But instead of completely retreating during this time of general uncertainty, NASCAR and the racing industry responded immediately to help make a life-saving difference.

