Ravi Shastri, Harbhajan support PM Modi's call for fight against COVID-19

Indian cricket team head coach Ravi Shastri and cricketer Harbhajan Singh have come out in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to gather together for a unique exercise of lighting a diya, candle or torch on April 5 at 9 pm in the ongoing fight against coronavirus.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2020 11:17 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 11:17 IST
Ravi Shastri, Harbhajan support PM Modi's call for fight against COVID-19
Ravi Shastri (L) and Harbhajan Singh (R). Image Credit: ANI

Indian cricket team head coach Ravi Shastri and cricketer Harbhajan Singh have come out in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to gather together for a unique exercise of lighting a diya, candle or torch on April 5 at 9 pm in the ongoing fight against coronavirus. "To reignite the united strength of 130 Crore people, let us light a lamp | a candle | torch | mobile flashlight at 9 pm for 9 minutes on Sunday - 5th April. Let's build up a new energy to fight this #COVID crisis #IndiaFightsCorona #SocialDistancing - @narendramodi @ianuragthakur," Shastri tweeted.

Taking to Twitter Harbhajan Singh said, "every individual hs his own part to do 2 stay home.We r proud of our Team Leader @narendramodi Let's all continue to Stay home & be Safe.5th April at 9pm for 9mins all lights off. Candles,Diya,torch,mobile flash to use bt only from home.No Streets Show Please." The Prime Minister had earlier today asked people to challenge the darkness of coronavirus threat together on Sunday. "On April 5, at 9 pm, I need your 9 minutes. At 9 pm, turn off all the lights in your houses and light a Diya, candle, torch or flashlight for 9 minutes at your doors, or balcony," the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister further said that this will send out a message that nobody among the 130 crore Indians is alone in this fight against the deadly infection. In his address to the nation on March 24, the Prime Minister had announced a 21-day lockdown in the country to contain the spread of novel coronavirus, which has infected over 2,000 people in the country. (ANI)

