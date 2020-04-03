Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hima Das, Mirabai Chanu urge people to follow lockdown and stay home

Indian sprinter Hima Das and weightlifter Mirabai Chanu on Friday urged countrymen to stay at home and follow the lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. The comments came soon after they attending a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on COVID-19 lockdown, via video conferencing.

ANI | Patiala (Punjab) | Updated: 03-04-2020 15:00 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 15:00 IST
Hima Das, Mirabai Chanu urge people to follow lockdown and stay home
Hima Das (L) and Mirabai Chanu (R). Image Credit: ANI

Indian sprinter Hima Das and weightlifter Mirabai Chanu on Friday urged countrymen to stay at home and follow the lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. The comments came soon after they attending a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on COVID-19 lockdown, via video conferencing. Speaking about the meeting, Das told ANI, "First of all, all the sportspersons thanked the Prime Minister for handling the current situation and talking to us. Prime Minister talked about the measures to contain the COVID-19 and steps the government is taking. We also shared our daily routine and lifestyle in the lockdown."

"I feel sad when people breach the lockdown and pelt stones towards police and doctors. Stay at home and follow social distancing," Das added. Das and Chanu both attended the meeting with the Prime Minister where top sportspersons talked about the situation in the country.

"Follow the lockdown and maintain social distancing, We have to follow this together to fight against coronavirus. Stay at home and enjoy the time with family. Prime Minister also advised to light a diya, candle, or flashlight on April 5 for nine minutes to fight against coronavirus so please follow that too. Stay at home and stay safe," Chanu said. PM further asked them to include the following five points in their message to people: 'sankalp' to fight the pandemic, 'sanyam' to follow social distancing, 'sakaratmakta' to maintain positivity, 'samman' to respect the frontline soldiers in this battle including the medical fraternity, the police personnel etc and 'sahyog' at the personal level as well as at national level through contribution to PM-CARES fund. He also asked them to highlight the importance of both physical and mental fitness and also popularize guidelines released by AYUSH Ministry.

The meeting was attended by 40 sportspersons of the country including Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and Mary Kom on the ongoing situation in the country due to the coronavirus pandemic. This is the first time that the Prime Minister has interacted with sports personalities since the 21-day lockdown was enforced on March 24 to contain the spread of the virus. The other prominent people present the meeting included PT Usha, Pullela Gopichand, Vishwanathan Anand, Hima Das, Bajrang Punia, PV Sindhu, Rohit Sharma, Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, and Cheteshwar Pujara. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

In blow to Airbnb, EU court adviser says solving housing shortage is priority

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

DU vice chancellor gets Delhi Minorities Commission notice over 'hate messages' from teachers

Mumbai: BMC makes public GIS map of COVID-19 affected areas

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

'Diya jalaao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Videos

Latest News

Israel to help Christians share 'holy fire' amid outbreak

Israel is working with foreign governments and Orthodox Christian leaders in the Holy Land to make sure that one of their most ancient and mysterious rituals the Holy Fire ceremony is not extinguished by the coronavirus outbreak, official...

Migrant workers gathering in Anand Vihar, Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Nizamuddin caused a setback to efforts to combat coronavirus: Prez.

Migrant workers gathering in Anand Vihar, Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Nizamuddin caused a setback to efforts to combat coronavirus Prez....

Siemens India commits Rs 20 cr to fight coronavirus pandemic

Siemens Ltd on Friday said it has committed Rs 20 crore towards providing critical medical care equipment across the country for the treatment of coronavirus-infected patients. The company will spent this amount towards providing providing ...

UP govt transfers lump sum pension into accounts of over 86 lakh beneficiaries

The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday transferred two months lump sum pension into the accounts of over 86 lakh beneficiaries. According to an official release, over Rs 871 crore was transferred online into the accounts of 86,71,781 bene...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020