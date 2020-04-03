Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Bajrang Punia urges people to follow PM Modi's appeal to light candles on April 5

Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia on Friday urged people to follow Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to countrymen to light Diyas and candles on April 5 at 9 pm for nine minutes to fight the darkness spread by the pandemic.

ANI | Sonipat (Haryana) | Updated: 03-04-2020 18:03 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 18:03 IST
COVID-19: Bajrang Punia urges people to follow PM Modi's appeal to light candles on April 5
Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia (File photo) . Image Credit: ANI

Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia on Friday urged people to follow Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to countrymen to light Diyas and candles on April 5 at 9 pm for nine minutes to fight the darkness spread by the pandemic. "Our Prime Minister has appealed to us to switch off lights and light Diyas and candles on April 5 at 9 pm for nine minutes. So, I appeal to everyone to show unity as we showed during the Janata Curfew. I will be taking part in this with my family and I urge you to do the same," Punia told ANI.

Punia's comments came soon after attending a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on COVID-19 lockdown, via video conferencing. Punia also saluted the country's medical workers and requested people to follow the government's advisories.

"I believe all of you must be adhering to the lockdown. Today, we athletes talked to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and got to know about how this coronavirus is a big problem for us. Our medical workers are on the frontline and I salute them," he said. "At this point in time, our medical facilities are not equipped to handle our population. So, I request you all to follow the advisories of the government and our doctors," Punia added.

The meeting was attended by 40 sportspersons of the country including Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and Mary Kom on the ongoing situation in the country due to the coronavirus pandemic. This is the first time that the Prime Minister has interacted with sports personalities since the 21-day lockdown was enforced on March 24 to contain the spread of the virus.

Other prominent personalities present in the meeting were PT Usha, Pullela Gopichand, Vishwanathan Anand, Hima Das, Bajrang Punia, PV Sindhu, Rohit Sharma, Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, and Cheteshwar Pujara. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

In blow to Airbnb, EU court adviser says solving housing shortage is priority

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

DU vice chancellor gets Delhi Minorities Commission notice over 'hate messages' from teachers

Mumbai: BMC makes public GIS map of COVID-19 affected areas

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workforce has embraced remote working and hyperlocal coworking spaces: GoFloaters CEO & COO

GoFloaters pay-as-you-use service with flexible plans is the best-suited model for on-the-go workforce segment, say Shyam Sundar Nagarajan, CEO, and Srivatsan Padmanabhan, COO....

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Videos

Latest News

Sharda Hospital joins fight against COVID-19

New Delhi India, April 3 ANI NewsVoir As COVID-19 cases continue to increase in Gautam Buddh Nagar and neighbouring areas of Uttar Pradesh and Delhi NCR, Sharda Hospital a state-of-the-art multi super-specialty hospital, has readied 200 bed...

Best-selling novel exposes life of child slaves in Nigeria

Writer Abi Dare grew up in a part of Lagos, Nigeria where most families, including hers, had maids as young as eight years old who worked all day, were often beaten and did not go to school.It was only as an adult that she realized these so...

Centre to give Rs 11,092 cr to states to deal with COVID-19

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday approved release of Rs 11,092 crore to all states under the State Disaster Risk Management Fund SDRMF for setting up quarantine facilities and arranging other facilities for checking the spread of cor...

COVID-19 pandemic: Tata AIA Life offers additional Rs 5 lakh cover at no cost

Tata AIA Life Insurance on Friday announced additional Rs 5 lakh cover at no extra premium in the wake of the coronavirus pandemics. As part of Tata AIA Lifes initiative, its individual policyholders will get COVID-19-related additional ben...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020