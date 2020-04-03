Left Menu
Development News Edition

LTA give 20 million pound rescue package to grassroots tennis

PTI | London | Updated: 03-04-2020 22:37 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 22:37 IST
LTA give 20 million pound rescue package to grassroots tennis

The Lawn Tennis Association has pledged a �20 million ($24 million) rescue package to protect the sport's grassroots in Britain during the coronavirus. Just two days after Wimbledon was cancelled for the first time since World War II, the LTA announced their cash injection will go to tennis venues, coaches, officials and players in Britain affected by the pandemic.

A statement from the LTA said the money will "aid those who have been most severely affected by the pandemic" with the focus on protecting the grassroots, although there is also support available to the professional game. After the cancellation of their most lucrative tournament -- the Wimbledon warm-up at Queen's Club -- LTA chief executive Scott Lloyd and members of the executive team will take a 20 per cent pay cut, while a number of staff are expected to be furloughed from next week.

"The first priority at this time is the health and wellbeing of everybody, and our thoughts are with anyone who has been affected by the coronavirus," Lloyd said on Friday. "Our sport is far from exempt from its impact, and this pandemic has the potential to put the continued future growth of tennis at significant risk.

"We know that many involved in tennis in Britain are concerned about their futures and are facing significant challenges, and so our primary objective in announcing these unprecedented measures is to ensure clubs and venues remain viable and coaches and officials are not lost to the sport." The cancellation of Wimbledon means that the tennis season will not resume until July 13 at the earliest..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

AIIMS doctor volunteers for service in COVID-19 ward

Kim Kardashian reveals her body scratches after a fight with Kourtney Kardashian

Dr. Jitendra Singh holds review meeting with MDoNER officers, NEDFI on COVID 19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Videos

Latest News

UK ramps up coronavirus trials but results "a few months away"

Britain said on Friday it was launching the biggest clinical trial of possible treatments for coronavirus in the world but a leading health official cautioned that the results were likely a few months away. Almost 1,000 patients from 132 ho...

Trump's son-in-law takes surprise top role in coronavirus fight

Hes got no medical experience, was never elected or saw military service, but as Donald Trumps son-in-law, Jared Kushner has crucial access -- and now hes White House pointman for the coronavirus crisis. A youthful looking 39, Kushner is no...

Turkey imposes curfew on youth, shuts borders of 31 cities -Erdogan

Turkey imposed a partial curfew on citizens under the age of 20 effective from midnight on Friday as part of measures against the coronavirus outbreak, President Tayyip Erdogan said.Turkey also decided to shut down the borders of 31 cities,...

IMF leader says virus is “crisis like no other'

The head of the International Monetary Fund says the recession sparked by the coronavirus pandemic is way worse than the 2008 global recessionIMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva is describing the situation as a crisis like no other. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020