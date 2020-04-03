Left Menu
Russian Boxing Federation launches helpline, delivers masks and sanitizers amid coronavirus crisis

Amid coronavirus pandemic, Russian Boxing Federation (RBF) said they have launched a hotline and an operational headquarters and delivered 16,000 masks to support the population during these testing times.

Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

Amid coronavirus pandemic, Russian Boxing Federation (RBF) said they have launched a hotline and an operational headquarters and delivered 16,000 masks to support the population during these testing times. The helpline was launched on March 31. During the first days of work, more than 12,000 calls from all over Russia were received by RBF operators and apart from masks, they also delivered 2,000 litres of sanitizers to people in need.

The headquarters is based in Moscow but volunteers work across Russia to assist all Russian athletes, coaches and judges, plus the wider community - specifically the World War-II veterans, pensioners and large families - during the ongoing period of restrictions introduced because of the pandemic. Secretary General of Russian Boxing Federation Umar Kremlev said they will try to help all the athletes, regardless of sport.

"One of the most important areas of work for the operational headquarters of Russian Boxing Federation will be the support of sports veterans, athletes and coaches throughout Russia. Many athletes will go to the Olympic Games next year, and they need to take care of their health and keep fit like no other," Kremlev said in a statement. "Now the only effective way to combat the spread of the coronavirus epidemic is self-isolation, so many athletes will need help in buying food, water, and disinfectants. The Russian Boxing Federation will try to help all the athletes, regardless of sport," he added.

"Every day the number of patients with coronavirus is increasing, so today the time has come when the whole sports community needs to unite and give a helping hand to all their colleagues, all athletes who are in isolation, as well as those people who can't take care of themselves fully - veterans of the Great Patriotic War, pensioners, large families, protecting them as much as possible from potential carriers of the virus, and try to make their self-isolation more comfortable and safe," he further said. RBF further stated that volunteers are ready to deliver disposable masks and hand sanitiser free of charge, and to help in the delivery of food and other essential items.

The federation said that the hotline can be accessed 24 hours a day, can also help callers with identifying the symptoms of coronavirus, and can give advice about preventative measures. RBF said they are also planning to send protection masks and sanitisers to both the Italian and Serbian Boxing Federations. (ANI)

