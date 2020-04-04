Left Menu
Development News Edition

Wasim Akram, Darren Gough to auction memorabilia for COVID-19 fundraising

Former England cricketer Darren Gough and former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram have decided to auction their memorabilia from cricketing days and raise funds to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

ANI | London | Updated: 04-04-2020 11:24 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 11:24 IST
Wasim Akram, Darren Gough to auction memorabilia for COVID-19 fundraising
Former Pakistan skipper Wasim Akram. Image Credit: ANI

Former England cricketer Darren Gough and former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram have decided to auction their memorabilia from cricketing days and raise funds to combat the coronavirus pandemic. Gough and Akram have promised items of memorabilia to be auctioned on behalf of the Centre for Disaster Philanthropy who have set up a COVID-19 Response Fund, ESPNcricinfo reported.

Akram is Pakistan's highest wicket-taker in both Test and ODI cricket. In 104 Tests he took 414 wickets including 20 five-wicket hauls. In 356 ODIs, he had 502 wickets at an average of 23.52. He has pledged a signed bat and ball while Gough, England's second-highest wicket-taker in ODI cricket, has pledged a signed ball.

Both join a long list of cricketers who have made charitable efforts to help out during the crisis, including Jos Buttler, who is auctioning his 2019 World Cup-winning shirt. Ravi Bopara has offered free chicken from his restaurant in London to National Health Service (NHS) staff, umpire Aleem Dar has offered free food from his restaurant in Lahore to those who have lost their jobs, and Sam Billings has offered to shop for vulnerable people in his area.

England women's captain Heather Knight and the Surrey allrounder Rikki Clarke and are among those to have signed up as NHS volunteers, while Sam Curran has launched a fundraising campaign. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

Kim Kardashian reveals her body scratches after a fight with Kourtney Kardashian

Netflix’s plan on Mindhunter Season 3 revealed, What latest updates we have so far

AIIMS doctor volunteers for service in COVID-19 ward

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Energy markets post-COVID 19: Recovery may take time, transition to continue

As oil markets have crashed, the experts believe the oil prices will come down drastically and continue making the energy transition a financial burden for many economies for a couple of years.&#160;&#160;However, the market alone was never...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-RA chief executive Castle set to be axed: reports

Rugby Australias chief executive Raelene Castle could be sacked in a matter of days, local media reported on Saturday, as the embattled governing body struggles to deal with a financial crisis compounded by the coronavirus shutdown. Castle ...

Switching off lights could lead to grid collapse: Minister

Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut has expressed fear that switching off the lights simultaneously for nine minutes could lead to a multi-state grid collapse and result in the blackout in the entire country. In his statement issued on F...

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Saturday. 1212 p.m. Nine of the 14 patients who had tested positive for coronavirus in Ladakh have been cured over the past 12 days, official...

China using coronavirus pandemic for pushing it's authoritarianism on fragile democracies

China has been using coronavirus pandemic to position itself as a responsible global leader and to exert its authoritarian methods on leaders wanting to control frustrated public as the lethal infection continues to rage and kill people acr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020