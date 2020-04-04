Hockey India donates Rs 75 lakh more to PM-CARES Fund, golfer Lahiri contributes Rs 7 lakhs

Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2020 18:45 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 18:45 IST
Financial support continued to pour in from the sporting fraternity in country's fight against COVID-19 with Hockey India on Saturday donating an additional Rs 75 lakh towards the PM-CARES Fund to take its total contribution to Rs 1 crore. Hockey India had earlier donated Rs 25 lakh towards the cause on April 1.

The decision to donate an additional Rs 75 lakh was taken by the Hockey India Executive Board. "In the wake of this crisis, it is the need-of-the-hour to step up and come together to stand with the Government of India who are doing everything they can to fight the Covid-19 pandemic. "Over the years, we have received tremendous support from the people of this country who have kept us motivated through various challenges. This is the time to give back to the people of India in whatever way we can," Hockey India president Mohd. Mushtaque Ahmad said in a statement. Hockey India secretary general Rajinder Singh agreed with Mushtaq. "I am proud the Executive Board took this unanimous decision to contribute a total of Rs 1 crore towards the PM Cares Fund. With millions of Indian lives affected because of the pandemic, it was important for us to step up in the interest of the nation," he added. Ace golfer Anirban Lahiri also donated a sum of Rs 7 lakh to PM-CARES Fund. "In these grave times that we face today I urge my fans and brethren to join me in doing our bit to support those in most need. I have pledged Rs 7,00,000 to the PM Cares Fund and also support 100 families on the Zomato Feeding India initiative," Lahiri tweeted. "In any way big or small, let's play our part in helping the Nation. Jai Hind!!." India has reported nearly 3,000 positive cases with close to 70 deaths so far. Ace para high jumper Sharad Kumar and para shuttler Pramod Bhagat have also contributed to the PM-CARES and Chief Minister Relief funds. "This is the time for all of us to step up and contribute. We can do our bits by staying home at the least. Praying for the health of everyone," said Bhagat, who donated Rs 2 lakh to the Odisha CM Relief Fund.

Sharad had contributed a sum of Rs 1 lakh to the PM-CARES Fund. The Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) staff, too, gave their one-day salary to the PM-CARES Fund, while PCI chief patron Avinash Rai Khanna has donated his one-month pension.

