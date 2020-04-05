Left Menu
Development News Edition

Longer than expected breaks bigger challenge for fast bowlers: Nehra

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2020 15:45 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 15:45 IST
Longer than expected breaks bigger challenge for fast bowlers: Nehra

A batsman can do with yoga and weight training but for the merchants of speed, former India pacer Ashish Nehra feels the absence of running for more than three months at a stretch could come in their way of fitness. According to him, the fast bowlers will have to start running sooner or later.

India is in the second week of a three-week lockdown enforced to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, which has claimed more than 70 lives while infecting over 3000 people. With sporting activities coming to a standstill, the elite athletes are confined to their homes, trying to remain fit while hoping for action to begin once normalcy returns.

"Let's consider a few situations. Even if the lockdown ends on April 15, it will take a lot of time for social life to become normal. "If you ask me, I am not expecting any cricketing activity before July. So this is a long break but once action starts fast bowlers have the biggest challenge to remain fit," Nehra told PTI during an interaction. Just like former India team physio John Gloster, Nehra also feels that the paucity of space for most cricketers is a problem and more so for the fast bowlers.

"Lack of running time for fast bowlers is an issue. Now the situation is unavoidable. So whoever at least has a garden with say 15 metres or 20 metres space, they should do shuttle run thrice a week unless they are allowed to train at grounds," said Nehra. Shuttle run comprises short strides between 20 to 40 metres where players run between points A and B.

"You can do as much of yoga or free weights, fast bowler's life is nothing without good running time. There is a lot of difference with batsmen," said Nehra, who has been a bowling coach with IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore. Why does one need to run more than say cycling or swimming? "It's not just about heart-rate but also about bowling muscles such as hamstring, glutes, groin and calf, they remain activated. Giving a choice between swimming, cycling and running, as a cricketer I would say running. Also a bit of shadow bowling can help in visualization," said Nehra, who has played 164 internationals for India (17 Tests, 120 ODIs and 27 T20Is).

He had a word of advice for those who have sprawling terraces with soil and grass cover. "It's fine if you are doing Surya Namaskar on terrace but if you start running and doing shuttle run, you will end up damaging your knees and ankles because of hard surface.The very reason that professional players should avoid playing tennis on hard courts in five-star hotels. They are cement courts." Nehra said that he is confident whether it's the BCCI or ICC, even if there is a semblance of normalcy by June, they will give at least a month's time to the players to prepare, as one can't suddenly start playing.

"And injuries can happen to anyone. The fast bowler who has trained the least might be fitter than fast bowler who has trained the most. Nature of sport is such. But yes, I hope that if lockdown ends, they have access to grounds," said Nehra. And he also had a word of caution for fast bowlers and professional players in general.

"Zaheer Khan and Ashish Nehra, after this prolonged break, can afford to come back with a paunch. Not active players. So break ka matlab ye naahi ki biryani khaani hain (A break from sport doesn't mean you will have biryani)." PTI KHS AH AH.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4 cast, plot, episodes revealed, Last season to have beautiful ending

Beware! Diya Jalao for COVID 19 can burn your hands, take 9 precautions to stay safe

Reuters World News Summary

Fact check: Does Disaster Management Act prohibit citizens from sharing coronavirus updates?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Energy markets post-COVID 19: Recovery may take time, transition to continue

As oil markets have crashed, the experts believe the oil prices will come down drastically and continue making the energy transition a financial burden for many economies for a couple of years.&#160;&#160;However, the market alone was never...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

India's lone shooting portal completes 15 years

The countrys only website dedicated to shooting, indiashooting.com, on Sunday completed 15 years, during which time it has also been used by cricketers such as Mahendra Singh Dhoni to a import top-end rifle. Fifteen years ago on this day, f...

Unexploded mortar shell destroyed along LoC in JK's Poonch

The Armys anti-explosion experts on Sunday destroyed a live mortar shell in a forward area along the Line of Control in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. The shell had remained unexploded during the recent cross-border ...

In millions of homes, children have questions about corona -- and some lessons for adults

How do you explain to a child the science of something that is neither living nor dead How do you tell her that something invisible can kill people. What answer does a father have when his son asks whether he will be able to celebrate his b...

Spain's coronavirus death toll rises by 674 but pace keeps slowing

The rate of new coronavirus infections and deaths in Spain slowed again on Sunday as the country, suffering from one of the worlds worst outbreaks of the pandemic, began its fourth week under a near-total lockdown.Deaths from the highly inf...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020