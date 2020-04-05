Sports News Roundup: Halep can be Wimbledon champion for two years; Astros' Verlander will donate pay during MLB shutdown and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

At least I can be Wimbledon champion for two years, says Halep

Simon Halep is trying to look on the bright side regarding the suspension of the tennis season due to the coronavirus pandemic, which means at least she will be referred to as reigning Wimbledon champion for two years. The Romanian former world number produced a flawless performance to beat Serena Williams in last year's final but this week's cancellation of the grasscourt Grand Slam means she will not get to defend her title this summer.

Astros' Verlander will donate pay during MLB shutdown

Veteran Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander said he will donate his adjusted paycheck during MLB's coronavirus shutdown to multiple organizations providing assistance during the crisis. Verlander made the announcement via Instagram on Saturday along with his wife, Kate Upton.

Antonio Brown reportedly charged in alleged assault of driver

A Broward County (Fla.) court document obtained by ESPN revealed that Brown is charged with felony burglary conveyance, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor criminal mischief charges. Brown allegedly was involved in a dispute with a moving-truck driver outside his Hollywood, Fla., home on Jan. 21. The driver was attempting to deliver Brown's household items from California, per the criminal complaint.

Report: NFL teams to conduct draft from homes

The 2020 NFL Draft now will be a stay-at-home affair as top team officials will participate in the April 23-25 event from their individual residences, ESPN reported Saturday. With coronavirus cases and deaths still on the rise, the NFL will set an example for extreme social distancing during the most popular weekend of the offseason as the living room becomes the war room.

Athletics: Lavillenie claims 'international home containment' title

France's former Olympic pole vault champion Renaud Lavillenie has found a way to keep his competitive juices flowing during the coronavirus lockdown by staging an "international home containment competition". While some elite athletes have been struggling to find ways of staying fit while confined to their homes, the 33-year-old former world record holder has taken full advantage of the jumping set-up at his home in central France.

NBA, Knicks, Nets help donate one million masks

The NBA, the New York Knicks and the Brooklyn Nets are collaborating with China's consul general Huang Ping to donate one million surgical masks to the New York City area, governor Andrew Cuomo announced Saturday. Cuomo announced the news on Twitter, saying, "New York thanks you. We are beyond grateful for this gift of critically needed (personal protective equipment)."

Trump hopes U.S. sport can resume soon, wants fans 'back in arenas'

U.S. President Donald Trump told sports commissioners on Saturday he hoped that their leagues and competitions, which have been suspended by the coronavirus outbreak, would soon be back in action. At a later White House briefing, Trump said commissioners from the NFL, NBA, NHL, Major League Baseball and Major League Soccer were among those on the call.

Reports: Bryant, 7 others elected to Basketball Hall

All eight finalists for enshrinement in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, headed by the late Kobe Bryant, will be inducted, according to various media reports Friday. The other reported members of the Hall's Class of 2020 will be Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett, Eddie Sutton, Rudy Tomjanovich, Tamika Catchings, Kim Mulkey, and Barbara Stevens.

Bulgarian Pulev to donate half of Joshua fight money to coronavirus medics

The IBF's mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev said he will donate half of his purse from the world heavyweight title fight against Briton Anthony Joshua to help medical workers fight the "devilish" coronavirus. The 38-year-old Bulgarian is expected to earn around $5 million from the fight, which has been postponed due to the pandemic, having originally been scheduled for June 20 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

NFL-Former Saints kicker Dempsey dies after contracting COVID-19

Former New Orleans Saints kicker Tom Dempsey has died at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19, the NFL team said on Sunday. Dempsey, who was born without toes on his right foot, joined the Saints out of college in 1969 and in November 1970 set a record for the longest field goal with a game-winning 63-yard kick against the Detroit Lions.

