Casillas proposes 'vintage' Clasico to raise charity funds

Former Spain goalkeeper Iker Casillas on Monday suggested organising a "vintage Clasico" with past Real Madrid and Barcelona stars to raise funds for charity once the coronavirus pandemic is over. "When this whole nightmare is finished, we should get all the emblematic players of the past years together and play a vintage Clasico," Casillas, who played more than 500 games for Real, tweeted. "And the funds will go to people in need." The proposal from Casillas, a World Cup winner and two-time European champion with Spain, was quickly met with enthusiasm from Barcelona great Andres Iniesta, who replied: "Start preparing the invites... and you can count on me!" Casillas, 38, announced he would run for the presidency of the Spanish Football Federation in February.

Spain has been one of the countries hit hardest by the coronavirus outbreak, with 13,055 recorded deaths, second only to Italy, and over 135,000 cases of infection. However, the country declared Monday a fourth consecutive drop in the number of coronavirus-related deaths.

