Left Menu
Development News Edition

Casillas proposes 'vintage' Clasico to raise charity funds

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 06-04-2020 21:16 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 21:16 IST
Casillas proposes 'vintage' Clasico to raise charity funds

Former Spain goalkeeper Iker Casillas on Monday suggested organising a "vintage Clasico" with past Real Madrid and Barcelona stars to raise funds for charity once the coronavirus pandemic is over. "When this whole nightmare is finished, we should get all the emblematic players of the past years together and play a vintage Clasico," Casillas, who played more than 500 games for Real, tweeted. "And the funds will go to people in need." The proposal from Casillas, a World Cup winner and two-time European champion with Spain, was quickly met with enthusiasm from Barcelona great Andres Iniesta, who replied: "Start preparing the invites... and you can count on me!" Casillas, 38, announced he would run for the presidency of the Spanish Football Federation in February.

Spain has been one of the countries hit hardest by the coronavirus outbreak, with 13,055 recorded deaths, second only to Italy, and over 135,000 cases of infection. However, the country declared Monday a fourth consecutive drop in the number of coronavirus-related deaths.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Has WHO released protocol for coronavirus lockdown 'periods'?

Rangers' Panarin, others donate N95 masks to hospitals

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

Health News Roundup: Mexico official calls diet a factor as coronavirus death toll climbs; Japan to boost Avigan drug stockpile and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workplaces post-COVID 19: Tech innovations to catalyze a remote working culture

Due to lockdowns imposed in several countries, work-from-home culture has literally jumped into almost every company in the world whether they were ready or not....

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

Cancel Rs 20000-crore Central Vista project to save funds for fight against COVID-19: Cong MP

Congress Rajya Sabha member Partap Singh Bajwa on Monday called for cancellation of the Rs 20,000-crore Central Vista redevelopment project to save funds for the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. Welcoming the Centres decision to cut ...

U.S. airlines ease loyalty programs in coronavirus travel slump

U.S. airlines are extending loyalty program benefits and status into 2021 for members homebound because of the new coronavirus.Business and leisure travel have virtually ground to a halt worldwide, forcing airlines to drastically reduce fly...

COVID-19: MP reports 41 fresh cases; death toll up to 15

With 41 fresh cases reported in Madhya Pradesh, half of them from Bhopal, during the last 24 hours, the COVID-19 tally went up to 256 on Monday, while the death count has increased to 15, health officials said. Among the new cases, Bhopal r...

HC allows releases of bailed accused on personal bond

The Allahabad High Court on Monday directed release of all undertrials, who were given bail to curb overcrowding in jails amid the COVID-19 spread, on furnishing of personal bonds itself. A bench of Chief Justice Govind Mathur and Justice S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020