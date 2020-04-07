Reports: Antonio Brown has new agent

Antonio Brown has a new agent as he attempts to revive his NFL career, multiple outlets reported Monday. Ed Wasielewski works for Excel Management Group Sports -- often referred to as EMG Sports -- and will look to see if he can Brown back with a team after the 31-year-old missed all but one game of the 2019 season.

Drew Rosenhaus terminated his agent-player relationship with Brown in mid-January due to the receiver's outbursts against the league, NFL teams, various players and spats with police. Brown played in just one game in 2019 as his off-the-field antics overshadowed his abilities.

The seven-time Pro Bowl receiver had a falling out with the Pittsburgh Steelers following the 2018 season and was traded to the then-Oakland Raiders. Brown never played in a game with Oakland after being a training-camp distraction -- including a flap over his helmet -- and was released. He later played in one game for the New England Patriots -- making four catches for 56 yards and one touchdown -- before being released after sexual assault allegations arose.

The NFL opened an investigation into Brown's action after former trainer Britney Taylor alleged she was assaulted by Brown on multiple occasions. Brown recently was mentioned as a possible addition to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after that club signed former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

But Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians immediately shot down that idea, saying "it's just not a fit here." Brown's production has always been top notch and he was named to the 2010s All-Decade Team announced by the NFL and Pro Football Hall of Fame on Monday.

In 10 NFL seasons (the first nine with Pittsburgh), Brown has 841 catches for 11,263 yards and 75 touchdowns. He is a four-time All-Pro. Brown topped 1,200 receiving yards in six straight seasons prior to last year. He also had topped 100 receptions in six consecutive campaigns.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.