Shane Warne picks Allan Border as skipper of his greatest Australian ODI XI

Former Australian spinner Shane Warne on Tuesday picked Allan Border as the skipper of his greatest Australian ODI XI.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2020 15:21 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 15:21 IST
Former Australian spinner Shane Warne . Image Credit: ANI

Former Australian spinner Shane Warne on Tuesday picked Allan Border as the skipper of his greatest Australian ODI XI. He picked the XI during an Instagram Live session and only chose the players with whom he played during his career.

Warne's greatest Australian ODI XI included Mark Waugh, Adam Gilchrist, Ricky Ponting, Dean Jones, Michael Clarke, Allan Border (c), Michael Bevan, Andrew Symonds, Brett Lee, Craig McDermott, Glenn Mcgrath. "It was either between Mark Waugh or Matthew Hayden, but I had to go for Mark. Dean Jones was way ahead of his time, like running between the wickets," Warne said on Instagram.

"Michael Bevan was one of the all-time greatest match finishers, Symonds was a destructive player, he could bowl as well," he added. Warne played 194 ODIs for Australia and finished his career in the 50-over format with 293 wickets.

He was a crucial member of the Australian 1999 World Cup final squad as he took 20 wickets in the tournament. In the final against Pakistan, Warne managed to take four wickets and finished with figures of 4-33, and it remains as the best bowling figures for a spinner in any World Cup final. (ANI)

