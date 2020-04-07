Left Menu
COVID-19 Fight: Gavaskar contributes Rs 59 lakh; Pujara, Kashyap join list of donors

Updated: 07-04-2020 17:34 IST
The legendary Sunil Gavaskar donated Rs 59 lakh, while Test regular Cheteshwar Pujara also made an unspecified contribution to the PM-CARES fund, joining the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic which has claimed over 100 lives in India. Pujara joined skipper Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, and Kedar Jadhav, who are among the current set of cricketers to make significant contributions. Among former players, Sachin Tendulkar is among the most notable contributors.

Gavaskar, who is now a sought after commentator and analyst of the game, did not reveal the contribution himself but a source close to him confirmed after former Mumbai skipper Amol Mujumdar tweeted the same. "Just heard that SMG has donated 59 lakhs towards covid relief fund. 35 to @PMCaresFunds n 24 lakhs to @CMOMaharashtra. Thumbs up superb gesture Sir," Mujumdar said. Gavaskar's son Rohan, also a former cricketer, later explained the contributions to the two funds.

"...this was done last week. 35 because he scored 35 hundreds for India and 24 because he scored 24 for Mumbai. Prayers for everyone's good health and that we are all safe and sound," he tweeted. Pujara, on his part, thanked all the front-line warriors including doctors, para medical staff, and police, who are doing selfless service at this critical juncture. "My family & I have contributed our bit to the PM-CARES Fund and the Gujarat CM Relief Fund, and hope that you will to. "Every single contribution counts, so let us all do our bit and together we will certainly overcome," Pujara stated. "We would like to convey our deepest gratitude to all the front line warriors - medical professionals, police men/women, grocery staff, and so many others - for their dedication, courage and sacrifices in serving our nation and humanity," he added. Ace shuttler and Commonwealth Games gold medallist Parupalli Kashyap also contributed Rs 3 lakh to Telangana Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

"I salute healthcare workers and emergency service providers. I hope my contribution helps them," Kashyap tweeted..

