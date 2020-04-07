Left Menu
Hard Knocks LA: Rams, Chargers selected for HBO series

Reuters | Updated: 07-04-2020 20:01 IST
Hard Knocks LA: Rams, Chargers selected for HBO series

Relocating Los Angeles football franchises are sharing the bill for HBO's training camp docuseries "Hard Knocks," according to multiple reports. The Rams and Chargers, who are playing in separate stadiums but plan to take up joint tenancy at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., were scheduled to be part of the announcement last week at the NFL's owner's meetings in Florida, ESPN reported. But due to the coronavirus pandemic, travel is restricted, teams are working from home and the league meeting was delayed two months.

The next question for the teams is whether training camp will take place as scheduled. Medical clearance is the focus of the NFL's medical team, which indicated last week it would take an "all clear" to put the teams back in close quarters for their usual summertime training camps and preseason in August.

The Rams moved from St. Louis and the Chargers fled San Diego with a plan to share a new stadium. SoFi Stadium is under construction during the coronavirus pandemic and is scheduled to open for the start of the 2020 season. The Chargers have never been featured on the show. The Rams were featured in 2016.

