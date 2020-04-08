Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2020 13:47 IST
Hockey India donates Rs 21 lakh Odisha Chief Minister's Relief Fund

Hockey India (HI) on Wednesday donated Rs 21 lakh to the Odisha Chief Minister's Relief Fund to help the state fight the deadly COVID-19 pandemic. With the number of cases on the rise in Odisha, HI Executive Board took a unanimous decision to make the contribution in order to support the state government in its fight against the pandemic, which has so far claimed nearly 150 Indian lives apart from causing more than 80,000 deaths globally. "...given the current crisis that we are all facing, everyone at Hockey India hopes that this contribution of Rs 21 lakhs can make a difference in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic," HI president Mohammed Mushtaq Ahmad said in a statement.

"The Government of Odisha is doing their best to fight the pandemic in the state, and we hope that through this contribution, Hockey India can also help the people of Odisha, who have always been huge support for Indian hockey." HI secretary general Rajinder Singh agreed with his president and said it was a small gesture from the hockey family towards Odisha, which has contributed immensely to the development of the sport in the country. "Hockey India has always received huge support and motivation from the people of Odisha, and I am proud that the Hockey India Executive Board took this unanimous decision to contribute a total amount of Rs 21 lakh to the Odisha Chief Minister's Relief Fund. "We hope our contribution will help the state provide vital facilities and care to those in need, and also provide support to the heroes who are working tirelessly to fight this pandemic," he said.

HI had earlier contributed Rs 1 crore to the PM CARES Fund to fight the pandemic..

