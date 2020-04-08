Derbyshire appoints John Wright as club's President

Left Menu
English county cricket club Derbyshire on Wednesday appointed former club batsman John Wright as its President.

John Wright (Photo/ Derbyshore CCC Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

English county cricket club Derbyshire on Wednesday appointed former club batsman John Wright as its President. Wright, who is widely regarded as one of Derbyshire's finest ever players, has scored a total of 10,638 first-class runs and 4,331 List A runs between 1977 and 1988.

Also, the former New Zealand batsman has scored more than 9,000 runs across all formats for his country. Chairman Ian Morgan termed Wright as 'one of the greatest batsmen' to ever play for Derbyshire.

"John is one of the greatest batsmen to ever play for Derbyshire, scoring more than 14,000 runs for the club. Even when his playing days ended, John kept a close relationship with the club and enjoyed success in his return as a coach. His contribution and commitment to the Club over many years has been immense and I am delighted that he has accepted the role of Club President in this our 150th year," the club's official website quoted Morgan as saying. Reflecting on the appointment, Wright said: "I hold Derbyshire very close to my heart and I am honoured to serve as Club President. I enjoyed so many great times here as a player and as a coach, and I wish the current squad the very best as they continue to make great progress on the field." (ANI)

