Three-man crew blasts off for ISS: NASA TV

Three-man crew blasts off for ISS: NASA TVPTI | Almaty | Updated: 09-04-2020 14:21 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 14:21 IST
A three-man crew successfully blasted off to the International Space Station Thursday, footage on NASA television showed, leaving behind a planet overwhelmed by the coronavirus pandemic
Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner of Russia's Roscosmos space agency and NASA's Chris Cassidy left at 0805 GMT from Russia's Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, where COVID-19 has caused changes to pre-launch protocol.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
