Left Menu
Development News Edition

Three-man crew blasts off for ISS: NASA TV

PTI | Almaty | Updated: 09-04-2020 14:21 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 14:21 IST
Three-man crew blasts off for ISS: NASA TV

A three-man crew successfully blasted off to the International Space Station Thursday, footage on NASA television showed, leaving behind a planet overwhelmed by the coronavirus pandemic

Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner of Russia's Roscosmos space agency and NASA's Chris Cassidy left at 0805 GMT from Russia's Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, where COVID-19 has caused changes to pre-launch protocol.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

Hanna Season 2 confirmation, release date, new cast addition, What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

HK court rules that blanket ban on masks is unconstitutional

Hong Kongs Court of Appeal on Thursday ruled that a blanket government ban on face masks was unconstitutional, at a time when most Hong Kong people are wearing them in the hope of warding off the new coronavirus. Partially overturning a low...

Fire at Moscow retirement home kills four

Four people died and at least six were taken to hospital suffering from smoke inhalation after a fire broke out in a Moscow retirement home, investigators said on Thursday. Residents at the private care home in the citys northwest pleaded f...

Don't pick fights with Kohli to keep him quiet, not to save IPL contracts: Paine responds to Clarke

The Australian cricket team avoids provoking any fight with Virat Kohli, concedes Test skipper Tim Paine but he also asserts that its a strategy to keep the Indian captains bat quiet, not a ploy to save IPL contracts, as claimed by his pred...

Linda Tripp, who exposed Clinton-Lewinsky sex scandal, dead from cancer

Linda Tripp, the Pentagon publicist whose secret recordings of Monica Lewinsky talking about sex with president Bill Clinton led to the his impeachment, has died at 70. Her former lawyer, Joseph Murtha, confirmed the death, and US media cit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020