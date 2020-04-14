Left Menu
DRDO develops COVID Sample Collection Kiosk to combat pandemic

The unit has been developed by DRDL in consultation with the doctors of Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Hyderabad.

Updated: 14-04-2020 18:07 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 18:07 IST
The Kiosk is automatically disinfected without the need for human involvement, making the process free of infection spread. Image Credit: Twitter(@SpokespersonMoD)

Defense Research & Development Laboratory (DRDL), Hyderabad has added another product to the portfolio of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) to combat Coronavirus (COVID-19) by developing COVID Sample Collection Kiosk (COVSACK).

The unit has been developed by DRDL in consultation with the doctors of Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Hyderabad. The COVSACK is a kiosk for use by healthcare workers for taking COVID-19 samples from suspected infected patients. The patient under test walks into the Kiosk and a nasal or oral swab is taken by health care professionals from outside through the built-in gloves.

The Kiosk is automatically disinfected without the need for human involvement, making the process free of infection spread. The shielding screen of the kiosk cabin protects the health care worker from the aerosols/droplet transmission while taking the sample.

This reduces the requirements of PPE change by health care workers.

After the patient leaves the Kiosk, four nozzle sprayers mounted in the kiosk cabin disinfect the empty chamber by spraying disinfectant mist for a period of 70 seconds. It is further flushed with water & UV light disinfection. The system is ready for the next use in less than two minutes. Voice command can be given through the two-way communication system integrated with the COVSACK. It is possible to configure COVSACK to be used either from inside or outside as required by the medical professionals.

The COVSACK costs nearly Rs one lakh and the identified industry based at Belgaum, Karnataka can support 10 units per day. The DRDO has designed and developed two units and handed over these to ESIC Hospital, Hyderabad after successful testing.

(With Inputs from PIB)

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

