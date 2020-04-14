OnePlus launches Bullets Wireless Z earphones

Left Menu
14-04-2020
In addition to the OnePlus 8 series, OnePlus also introduced the new Bullets Wireless Z earphones.

The new earphones are a successor to the Bullets Wireless 2 and promise 10 hours of listening with just 10 minutes of charge, the company announced during the live stream of the launch event.

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z earphones boast a lightweight design and are available in four colours including Black, Blue, Mint, and Oat. The new earphones will cost USD 49.95. OnePlus is yet to announced the availability. (ANI)

