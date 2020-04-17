Left Menu
Samsung develops periodic hand washing reminder app

Samsung Research Institute-Bangalore has built a 'Hand Wash' application which prompts users to clean their hands, a key precautionary measure to stay safe amid the rising coronavirus concern.

17-04-2020
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Samsung Research Institute-Bangalore has built a 'Hand Wash' application which prompts users to clean their hands, a key precautionary measure to stay safe amid the rising coronavirus concern. The application on Samsung's Galaxy Watch reminds users periodically about hand wash and makes sure the activity lasts at least 20 seconds.

"The World Health Organization has recommended frequent washing of hands among a slew of other measures to halt the spread of COVID-19. Hand wash is considered effective only when it lasts for a full 20 seconds, according to healthcare professionals," Samsung said in an official release. "The 'Hand Wash' app allows users to track their daily wash trends to build healthy habit over a period," it added.

The application also allows users to intuitively track their daily wash routine. Each time the user initiates the wash sequence, the 'Hand Wash' app tracks the time and provides users with feedback after 25 seconds of the wash cycle. (ANI)

