Google developing smart debit card to compete with Apple

Google is developing its own physical and virtual debit card to compete with Apple. The Google card will allow users to buy things with a card, mobile phone or online. The card will also connect to a Google app with new features, letting the users to monistor purchases and check their balances, TechCrunch reported.

The card will be co-branded with different bank partners, including CITI and Stanford Federal Credit Union. Currently, Google Pay only allows online and peer-to-peer payments by connecting a traditionally issued payment card. (ANI)

