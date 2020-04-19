Instagram founders launch COVID-19 spread tracker

Left Menu
Instagram founders Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger have come together to launch Rt.Live, which is an up-to-date tracker of how fast the coronavirus is spreading each day.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 19-04-2020 11:11 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 11:11 IST
Instagram founders Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger have come together to launch Rt.Live, which is an up-to-date tracker of how fast the coronavirus is spreading each day. This is the first product that the duo has launched since leaving the Facebook mothership, TechCrunch reported.

Rt will measure the average number of people who become infected by an affected person. The higher above the number 1, the faster COVID-19 races through a population. On the other hand, if the number is less than 1 then that will mean that the virus is receding. For example, Rt.live displays that Georgia has the highest, most dangerous Rt score of 1.5 while New York is down to 0.54.

In the app, regions can be filtered so that one can see how the other states are doing in suppressing COVID-19. (ANI)

