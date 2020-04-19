NASA joins California team to develop COVID-19 solutions

NASA has joined forces with a task force in Antelope Valley, in northern Los Angeles County, California, to build medical devices to help patients with coronavirus pandemic. NASA's Armstrong Flight Research Center partnered with Antelope Valley Hospital, the City of Lancaster, Virgin Galactic, The Spaceship Company (TSC), and Antelope Valley College to come up with innovative ideas to solve possible shortages of critical medical equipment.

"NASA is more than scientists, engineers and explorers. We are neighbors and members of communities across the country. In a time like this, it's critical that we contribute the vast expertise of our workforce to do all we can to help our neighbors, our communities, and the nation," said NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine in a statement. This task force is working closely with medical professionals at the hospital to provide alternative solutions to needed equipment that is not available for a large-scale emergency.

One of their first efforts was to build a prototype oxygen hood that has now proven to work for the doctors at the hospital. The production of 500 will begin next week at TSC's Faith Facility in Mojave. The device, developed by NASA engineer Mike Buttigieg, is an oxygen hood for COVID-19 patients exhibiting minor symptoms and will minimize the need for these patients to use ventilators. The device functions like a continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) machine to force oxygen into a patient's low-functioning lungs. (ANI)

