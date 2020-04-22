Left Menu
Google Duo rolls out new features to improve user experience

In order to make the video calling experience more seamless, Google has introduced a slew of changes to its video calling service, Duo, and announced that it is making optimisations to users' video calling experience as it plans to roll out a new video codec technology.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 22-04-2020 23:14 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 23:14 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

In order to make the video calling experience more seamless, Google has introduced a slew of changes to its video calling service, Duo, and announced that it is making optimisations to users' video calling experience as it plans to roll out a new video codec technology. According to Mashable, Google announced in a blog that this new advanced technology is aimed towards improving video call quality and reliability, even for low bandwidth connections.

To allow users to quickly take a photo together to capture different moments on smartphones, tablets and Chromebooks, another new feature has been added. Users can then share these photos automatically with everyone on the call. Google also recently announced that it now allows 12 participants (instead of 8) on group calls for both iOS and Android users. The announcement around adding call support was made by Sanaz Ahari, Sr. Director of Product and Design at Google, on Twitter, where she stated that Duo is helping users see their loved ones all around the world and that Google realizes how group calling is particularly critical right now.

Google further added that Duo users have been found to send 180 per cent more messages, with an 800 per cent increase in regions particularly impacted by social distancing. Users would also soon have the option to automatically save messages in Duo instead of having them expire after 24 hours. (ANI)

